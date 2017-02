Bao Bao is leaving next week , in compliance with an agreement between the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the Smithsonian, but in defiance of our hearts. These are our fave shots from too much time spent scrolling through #baobaopanda posts while pre-mourning her imminent departure.

We officially have the world's cutest neighbor! Welcome to the 'hood Baby Bao Bao…We ❤ you @smithsonianzoo #panda #babypanda #baobao #baobaopanda A post shared by Via Gypset (@viagypset) on Jan 18, 2014 at 10:55am PST

Aww! Back when she was a cuddly cub!

How cute is baby BaoBao #panda at the National Zoo today? #baobaopanda #snow #zoo #pandalove A post shared by Steezys (@mysteezys) on Mar 3, 2015 at 8:48pm PST

Bao Bao’s first snowfall!

By Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP file — Panda cub Bao Bao hangs from a tree in her habitat at the National Zoo in Washington in Washington. The National Zoo says 3-year-old panda Bao Bao is heading to China this month. #panda #bear #pandabear #baobao #nationalzoo A post shared by The Boston Globe (@bostonglobe) on Feb 6, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Just hanging around!

#Ciao, #BaoBao! The adorable giant #panda is headed to China on Tuesday. A post shared by Jasper Colt (@jaspercolt) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

Eating a snack? Stars–They’re just like us!

Some bear species hibernate – but not giant pandas! They are active year-round. #ByeByeBaoBao #PandaStory @fonznationalzoo A post shared by Smithsonian's National Zoo (@smithsonianzoo) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:15am PST

Too cute!

Bao Bao at the Smithsonian National Zoo #smithsonianzoo #baobaopanda A post shared by @skg295 on Apr 20, 2015 at 9:02am PDT

Those eyes! She just really gets us.

Share this story!