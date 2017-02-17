Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Real Estate

The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: February 18-19

Take your pick of side porches and fireplaces in red, white, and blue.
By on

Silver Spring

Where: 1908 Rockwood Rd.

How Much: $799,000

When: Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: This stately four-bedroom Tudor is a house-hunter’s wish list realized. New renovations like a slate roof and gourmet kitchen are obvious checkmarks. You’ll also find heated floors, French doors that open onto a sunny sitting room, and built-in shelves along the dining room and–fun surprise–the upstairs hallway. It’s located on a quiet, tree-lined street in North Woodside.

Alexandria

 

Where: 8614 Mount Vernon Hwy.

How Much: $590,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 3 pm

Why: This sweet four-bedroom Cape Cod sits on nearly half an acre and is deceptively large, with a behemoth backyard that gives it a country club vibe. The wood-burning fireplace and cozy pine-walled office invite you to work from home and steal a break on one of the side porches.

Brightwood

Where: 6500 6th St., NW

How Much: $799,900

When: Sunday, 2 to 4 pm

Why: Behind that cheerful red door is a fully renovated four-bedroom Center Hall Colonial with an open floor plan that stretches from the living room (with a fireplace!) to a kitchen with breakfast bar on your right. The side screened porch has direct southern exposure and a ceiling fan for enjoying long summer days. Bonus: it’s a 15-minute walk to the Takoma Metro stop.

TAGGED IN: , , , ,

More from Real Estate

Where to Buy the Perfect Getaway House Near Washington

Ben Carson Buys $1.3 Million House in Vienna

6 Murals You’ve Instagrammed if You Live in Petworth

This Weekend’s Three Best Open Houses: February 11-12

Listing We Love: A New Orleans-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square

Listing We Love: A Second Empire-Style Bed & Breakfast in Mount Vernon Square

Sally Quinn Puts Grey Gardens Up for Sale

This Weekend’s 3 Best Open Houses: February 4-5

The Westlight Condos Are No Longer Making Buyers Line up Overnight

Most Popular