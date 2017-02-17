This Is What A Day Without Immigrants Looks Like

What does a day without immigrants look like? Pretty empty. Washington got a taste yesterday as a sizable portion of the restaurant workforce went on strike. More than 100 restaurants closed, while others operated with bare-bones staffs and limited menus. The impact was evident from just walking down the street. Here’s just a sample.

Bub and Pop’s:

Maso:

Corner Bakery:

Veloce:

Far East Taco Grille:

Etto:

Le Diplomate:

Cafe Saint-Ex:

Mulebone:

Taqueria Nacional:

Ted’s Bulletin:

Doi Moi:

Black Jack:

Sotto:

Ghibellina:

B Too:

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Busboys & Poets:

Nerds & Nibblers:

Maddy’s Bar & Grille

Julia’s Empanadas

Luna Grill & Diner:

Pret A Manger:

Circa:

Teaism:

Chopt:

Surfside:

Cities:

Stomping Ground:

Share this story!