Where to Find President’s Day Brunch Around DC

Celebrate President’s Day weekend with Monday brunch at these spots.

Radiator

1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Executive chef Jonathan Dearden offers special politically-themed menus based on currency. The offerings range from a Lincoln menu of yoghurt and fresh fruit for $5, to a Grant menu for $50 that includes breakfast poutine with bacon gravy and a bottle of bubbly. The menus are served from 7 am to 2:30 pm.

Firefly

1310 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Firefly will serve up its standard brunch offerings on Monday, including shrimp and grits and lemon-ricotta pancakes (9 am to 2 pm).

Declaration

804 V St., NW

Enjoy the restaurant’s full brunch menu from 10:30 am to 3 pm on Monday. It’s $40 per person for all-you-can-eat-and-drink, including house-made mimosas and bloody Marys.

Barcelona Wine Bar

1622 14th St., NW; 3310 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 12023 Town Square St., Reston

Starting at 11 am, brunch is served at all three locations of this Spanish chain. Grab brunch tapas like the chorizo hash, or a brunch cocktail from the build-your-own bloody Mary bar.

The Grilled Oyster Company

3701 Newark St., NW

Kick back with $12 bottomless mimosas, three kinds of $4 oyster shooters, and dishes like prosciutto eggs Benedict from 11:30 am to 3 pm.

Cheesetique

2411 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria; 800 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington

Both locations of this popular cheese shop and restaurant are serving brunch, including mimosa buckets, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Red Derby

3718 14th St., NW

Open Monday for brunch starting at 11 a.m. Brunch menu items include breakfast burritos, veggie bagels, and smoked salmon on a toasted bagel.

Kapnos/ Kapnos Taverna/Kapnos Kouzina

2201 14th St., NW; 4900 Hampden Ln., Bethesda; 4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Mike Isabella’s Greek restaurant trio serves brunch items such as stone-oven baked eggs, herb marinated lamb chops, and falafel gyros from 11 am to 3 pm.

Share this story!