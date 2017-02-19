Where to Find President’s Day Brunch Around DC

Celebrate President’s Day weekend with Monday brunch at these spots.
1430 Rhode Island Ave., NW
Executive chef Jonathan Dearden offers special politically-themed menus based on currency. The offerings range from a Lincoln menu of yoghurt and fresh fruit for $5, to a Grant menu for $50 that includes breakfast poutine with bacon gravy and a bottle of bubbly. The menus are served from 7 am to 2:30 pm.
1310 New Hampshire Ave., NW
Firefly will serve up its standard brunch offerings on Monday, including shrimp and grits and lemon-ricotta pancakes (9 am to 2 pm).
804 V St., NW
Enjoy the restaurant’s full brunch menu from 10:30 am to 3 pm on Monday. It’s $40 per person for all-you-can-eat-and-drink, including house-made mimosas and bloody Marys.
1622 14th St., NW; 3310 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 12023 Town Square St., Reston
Starting at 11 am, brunch is served at all three locations of this Spanish chain. Grab brunch tapas like the chorizo hash, or a brunch cocktail from the build-your-own bloody Mary bar.
3701 Newark St., NW
Kick back with $12 bottomless mimosas, three kinds of $4 oyster shooters, and dishes like prosciutto eggs Benedict from 11:30 am to 3 pm.
2411 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria; 800 N. Glebe Rd., Arlington
Both locations of this popular cheese shop and restaurant are serving brunch, including mimosa buckets, from 11 am to 3 pm.
3718 14th St., NW
Open Monday for brunch starting at 11 a.m. Brunch menu items include breakfast burritos, veggie bagels, and smoked salmon on a toasted bagel.
Kapnos/ Kapnos Taverna/Kapnos Kouzina
2201 14th St., NW; 4900 Hampden Ln., Bethesda; 4000 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Mike Isabella’s Greek restaurant trio serves brunch items such as stone-oven baked eggs, herb marinated lamb chops, and falafel gyros from 11 am to 3 pm.