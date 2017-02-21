We’re Obsessed with the Eiffel Tower Cake at This Mellon Auditorium Wedding

Caroline Edsall and Judson Owen celebrated their wedding on the day of the Kentucky Derby, kicking off their reception with mint juleps and finishing with not one but two custom cakes. Their wedding at the historic Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium was captured by Abby Grace Photography. Check out the images below.

Like B&G on Facebook | Follow B&G on Instagram

Even though Caroline and Judd were living in separate cities (Caroline in Philadelphia, and Judd in DC) a mutual friend insisted they meet for a blind date one weekend when Caroline was in town to visit family. The two met at Proof for drinks and immediately hit it off. Says Judd: “I thought to myself ‘beautiful, brilliant, and fun to talk to? Please don’t blow this.’”

The couple began a flirtatious courtship as pen pals. When Caroline came back into town two months later, they met up for a goofy date that consisted of sightseeing around the city as tourists (complete with pre-ordered fanny packs and cheesy T-shirts). Since both of them had studied law, the expedition included a trip to the National Museum of Crime and Punishment.

After dating for four years, Judd proposed the day after Christmas on the Spanish Steps on 22nd and S streets, Northwest, which he lined with candles and poinsettias for the occasion. The couple set their wedding for the weekend of the Kentucky Derby, even planning their cocktail hour to coincide with the running of the race. After a ceremony at St. John’s Church in Lafayette Square, the party headed to the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium to sip mint juleps and watch horses running on big screen TVs in the lobby.

Caroline and Judd’s reception was marked by elegance, with sprawling banquet tables covered in white tablecloths and a runner of bushy greenery and white roses. Gold plates and chairs complemented the the neoclassical gold-leaf interior of the historic auditorium. The duo shared their first dance to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You Are All I Need to Get By,” before sharing those two gorgeous cakes!

Caroline, a dedicated francophile, opted for a seven-tier wedding cake in the shape of the Eiffel Tower. The pink confection included a custom cake topper with a blonde bride, red-headed groom, and a collie to represent the couple’s beloved pooch Indiana Jones. Judd, a huge Cowboys fan from Dallas, chose a cake in the shape of a football field with a huge team helmet in the middle. After the wedding, the couple headed to Mauritius and South Africa for their honeymoon.

VENDORS

Photographer: Abby Grace Photography | Ceremony Venue: St. John’s Church | Reception Venue: Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium | Event Coordinator: Laura Weatherly of Engaging Affairs | Bride’s Gown: Amy Kuschel from Hitched | Groom’s Suit: Martin Greenfield from Gilt | Hair Dresser: Ismail Tekin of George at the Four Seasons Salon | Makeup: Carl Ray of One80 Salon | Cakes: Fancy Cakes by Leslie | Florist: Yellow Door Flower Designs | Caterers: Federal City | Transportation: Sunny’s Executive Sedan Services | Videographer: Freddy Galea of Bowen Films | Entertainment: I Love This Band of East Coast Entertainment | Invitations: Michelle’s Memos

Love love? Share this Caroline and Judd's story!