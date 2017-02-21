Things to Do in DC This Week (February 21-22): A Discussion on DC Arts, a Novel About a Missing Spouse, and an Award-Winning Israeli Film

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

FILM Bistro Bohem is screening Men About Town as part of its Film and Beer Series. The 1969 flick, in Czech with English subtitles, tells the story of three men who come to Prague for construction work and enlist the help of a dance master to teach them social graces to win a cultured lady. They end up finding three women who, unbeknownst to them, come from a similar background and are trying to lure a rich husband. Free (with registration), 7 PM.

DISCUSSION Tuesday marks the second of this year’s Nerds in NoMa discussions, at the NoMa Business Improvement District. This month’s topic is the importance of DC’s arts identity and how to keep artists in the city. The panel features Linnea Hegarty (Executive Director of the DC Public Library Foundation), Julianne Brienza of Capital Fringe, Brandon Hill of the No Kings Collective, and Sakina Khan (Deputy Director for Citywide Strategy and Analysis at the DC Office of Planning). It’s moderated by Morgan Hungerford West, artist and founder of A Creative DC. Free, 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

FILM The film Magic Men tells the story of a 78 year-old Greek man and his Hasidic rapper son, as the pair embark on a road trip from Israel to Greece to search for a man who saved the father’s life during World War II. The film, winner of the 2013 Israeli Academy Award for Best Actor, will be screened at the Avalon on Wednesday night. $12.25, 8 PM.

ART The Latela Gallery is re-opening after two months of interior renovation, transformed to include a boutique shop of local-made crafts and prints. The entire collection will be on view until March 4, before the gallery’s exhibition programs begin with rotating exhibitions throughout the year. Free, 2-7 PM.

BOOKS Novelist Katie Kitamura will read from her newest psychological thriller, A Separation, at Politics & Prose. The book tells the story of a woman whose estranged husband goes missing during their separation. As she goes out in search of him, she’s unsure of whether she wants to find him and ends up questioning how well she knew him in the first place. Free, 7 PM.

