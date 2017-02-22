Sections
Best of Washington 2017

Kick off your summer with Washingtonian at the Best of Washington party on June 1 at the National Building Museum! Enjoy delectable fare and cocktails from more than 75 of Washingtonian’s top-rated restaurants, all under one roof. More than 2,000 foodies, celebrities, and restaurateurs will sample, sip, and socialize, all while celebrating Washington’s best restaurants. Get your early-bird tickets to the summer’s hottest party before prices go up on April 1!

A portion of ticket proceeds and all funds from the silent auction at Best of Washington will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

 

June 1st, 2017
6pm - 10pm
The National Building Museum
401 F St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Tickets

Best of Washington – General Admission
$125
Save 15% on tickets until April 1!

Your chance to try more than 75 of Washingtonian's 100 Very Best Restaurants. General admission begins at 7pm.
Best of Washington – VIP
$175
Save 15% on tickets until April 1!

Skip the line and get access to summer's hottest party an hour before everyone else. VIP admission begins at 6pm.
Need a copy of your ticket? Find tickets by email address.

Directions and Parking

There will be valet parking available for $20 per car. If you are taking the metro, the closest stations are Judiciary Square (red line), and Gallery Place Chinatown (green, red, and yellow lines).

Contact

If you have any issues with your tickets, please contact [email protected]