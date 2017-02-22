Photos: Alexandria Celebrates George Washington’s Birthday

The holiday known as Presidents Day doesn’t appear on many calendars in Alexandria, where George Washington had a townhouse, attended church, and conducted business. In Old Town, the third Monday in February is when the George Washington Birthday Parade, the oldest parade celebrating the first president, rolls through the historic streets. Participants included historical, church, veteran, and youth groups, Miss Virgina, Shriners, and marching bands. On this February 22 (Washington’s actual birthday!), enjoy some scenes from this celebration of GW.

Share this story, fellow patriot!