Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

Photos: Alexandria Celebrates George Washington’s Birthday

By on
Photographs by Evy Mages.

The holiday known as Presidents Day doesn’t appear on many calendars in Alexandria, where George Washington had a townhouse, attended church, and conducted business. In Old Town, the third Monday in February is when the George Washington Birthday Parade, the oldest parade celebrating the first president, rolls through the historic streets. Participants included  historical, church, veteran, and youth groups, Miss Virgina, Shriners, and marching bands. On this February 22 (Washington’s actual birthday!), enjoy some scenes from this celebration of GW.

TAGGED IN: , , , ,

More from News

I Always Assumed I’d Have Kids. I Didn’t. Here’s How I Answer “The Question.”

What Betsy DeVos Means For Home Schooling Families

Milo Yiannopoulos Lost His Job, But Not Before He Redefined Conservatism

How Do You Get a Panda to China? Practice, Practice, Practice.

EU Greets Vice President Pence With 51-Star American Flag

Photos: Katsucon 2017 at National Harbor

Want Your Daughter to Run for Office One Day? Here Are 3 Summer Camps That Will Get Her Started.

Breitbart Employees Threaten Walk-Out Over Milo

Most Popular