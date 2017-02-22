What the DC Food Porn Blogger ACTUALLY Eats in a Day Will Make You So Jealous

If you were to scroll casually through Georgetown University student Justin Schuble’s Instagram handle, @DCFoodPorn, you might think the guy subsists on Instagram-friendly food—doughnuts, pizza, ice cream, waffles, tacos—alone. But does he actually eat it all?

As it turns out, Schuble actually likes to keep to a pretty healthy diet, despite what his Instagram shows. And no—he doesn’t eat everything he photographs.

“I try to avoid dairy and gluten when possible and often find myself making healthy food choices because I like the way it makes my body feel,” says Schuble. “As a food blogger, I am eating all day long, making it impossible to lick the plate clean for every dish that I post. I usually hit multiple restaurants in a day and try several dishes at a time.”

What started as a hobby has turned into an Instagram handle with a 117,000-account following through which Schuble shares his favorite foods—which he may or may not actually consume. Below, Schuble shares what he actually eats in a day. Though it’s not pure doughnuts or rainbow bagels, but we’re betting his Insta-perfect food finds are still going to make you jealous.

Breakfast

“I start every day with a glass of warm lemon water, a cup of green tea, and a grapefruit. Since most of my day consists of eating, I try not to fill up at breakfast, but at the same time I like to give my body enough fuel to make it to lunch without feeling hungry,” says Schuble. “As a (Georgetown University) student, I don’t usually have a lot of time before class in the morning, but I try to make a hearty and healthy breakfast, like this sweet potato avocado ‘toast.’ I’m a firm believer that everything is better with avocado!”

Lunch

“I love tacos, and #tacotuesday is hands down the best day of the week,” says Schuble. “One of my favorite places is Chaia, a Georgetown spot that specializes in vegetarian tacos, where I am able to satisfy my taco cravings without the guilt. Everything here is gluten free and most tacos can be made vegan by leaving off the cheese. It’s also a great spot for studying or meeting a friend and is a nice 20-minute walk from campus.”

Mid-Afternoon Snack

“I’ve trained my body to be able to eat all day long, which is a blessing and a curse. While my metabolism is fast and allows me to eat a lot without putting on weight, I’m usually starving a couple hours after lunch and have to eat again around 3 or 4 PM. This is usually when I’ll hit up one of my favorite fast-casual places so that I don’t have to sit down for another long meal,” says Schuble. “Pictured is my go-to bowl at Beefsteak: broccoli, Brussel sprouts, carrots, cauliflower, mushroom, red onion and snow peas with spinach and rice as my base; I add avocado, tomatoes, shallots, radish, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, olive oil, sea salt and Sriracha.”

Tea Break

“I drink tea like it’s water, and you’ll often find me with a green tea in hand. I’m not sure if I’m addicted to caffeine or just like drinking something warm in the winter and refreshing in the summer, but I probably consume somewhere between three and five cups of tea a day,” says Schuble. “Being an ‘influencer’ (as they say in the biz) does not only consist of eating and taking photographs but also involves a lot of behind the scenes work. I spend a good chunk of my time meeting with potential clients, responding to emails, (studying for school!), and planning future content. I feel most productive in coffee shops and get a lot of this work done at different cafes throughout the city. This photo was taken at The Coffee Bar in Dupont, where I was meeting with someone about a partnership opportunity while sipping on some green tea.”

Dinner

“I tend to crave heartier food at night, so dinner is usually where I load up on bolder flavors, protein and carbs. For dinner tonight, I went to Takoda with a friend of mine who is also a food blogger. We ordered the Roasted Beet Hummus, Cast Iron Shrimp, Skillet Mac & Cheese, PB&J Cauliflower Florets, Pan Seared Trout and Fried Oreos,” says Schuble. “After dinner, we headed over to Seoul Spice for a Gluten Free Event that was jointly hosted by Rise Bakery, Greenheart Juice Shop and Seoul Spice. Here I ate a purple rice bowl with pork and a bunch of Korean toppings, a fresh juice from Greenheart and a vegan, gluten free carrot cupcake from Rise.”

Late-Night Snack

“If I am still hungry before bed, I usually have an apple with peanut butter (Harris Teeter Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter is my go-to) and a cup of caffeine-free tea,” says Schuble.

