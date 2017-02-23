8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Rum Fest: There’s a local rum movement afoot, and the best place to taste it is District Distilling Co.‘s first-ever Rum Fest. The boozy party goes down this Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm, featuring rums from local distilleries like Cotton & Reed—all to the tune of live Reggae music. Admission is free; beverages sold separately.

FeBREWary continues: This Thursday, continue the FeBREWary at North Bethesda spot, Owen’s Ordinary. The restaurant will serve a four-course tasting menu paired with five RAR Brewing beers, including an oyster stout and a blood orange IPA for $50. Head brewer Randy Mills and co-founder Chris Brohawn will lead the way. Reservations can be made by phone 301-245-1226, and the dinner itself begins at 7pm.

Fondue party: Let your inner Liz Lemon come alive this Saturday at Via Umbria, which hosts their second annual MELT fondue fest. Guests can enjoy five types of melty cheese, from Italian fonduta to racelette, all with beer and wine parings to match. The party begins at 7 pm, and advanced tickets can be purchased online for $35 (or $45 at the door).

Winter Cask Classic: Embrace the mild winter this Saturday with Denizen’s Brewing Co.‘s Winter Cask Classic from noon until 6 pm. Guests can enjoy brews from the Silver Spring host alongside other local Maryland beers fro Jailbreak Brewing Company, Manor Hill Brewing, and more. The beer garden will offer a range of activities, including s’mores, lawn games like corn hole, and street hockey.

DC Distillers Festival: Go back to the roaring 20’s at the DC Distillers Festival, hosted at the Longview Gallery on Saturday. The party features 60 types of craft spirits, live music and a burlesque show in the last session. Tickets are available for three windows, starting at noon and running until 10 pm, each priced separately (plus VIP options).

Ramen World 3: This Sunday, indulge in all things ramen with Mess Hall’s Ramen World 3. Guests will have two hours to try unlimited offerings from some of DC’s best ramen shops and restaurants, including Sushi Taro, Bantam King, Paper Horse, and more. Tickets are $70 for two sessions: noon to 2 pm, and 3 to 5 pm.

Ice Yards: While the weather is warming up, stay cool at The Yards third annual Ice Yards festival this Sunday (previously Saturday, changed due to rain). Wintery fun includes a sno-cone bar ,igloo pods, ice-related activities, and live music from White Ford Bronco. For $10, adults 21 and over can enjoy one drink upon entry such as a Due South Lager or frozen hot chocolate, plus food items like tomato cucumber salad, chicken empanadas, Cuban sandwiches, and more. The fun begins at noon and lasts until 5pm.

Oscars Party: Celebrate the 89th Annual Academy Awards with Boqueria this Sunday. The Spanish restaurant throws a party featuring unlimited tapas and bottomless drinks such as sangria, beer, and wine ($49 per person). As space is limited, reservations can be made by phone at 202-55809545

Looking ahead…

Birds of a Feather: Extend the happy weekend vibes into Monday and drink for a good cause at 2 Birds 1 Stone. Local rockstar bartenders Adam Bernbach and Jeff Faile of Pineapple and Pearls will mix tropical drinks from 6 pm to midnight, all to benefit the Human Rights Campaign. Drinks range from $11 to $14.

Fried Chicken Party: And here’s another fun one for your week. Join 3 Stars Brewing Company this Tuesday as chef Bryan Voltaggio whips up his famous fried chicken from 7 pm to 10 pm. Tickets ($30) include a fried chicken dinner and your first beer; additional cocktails and brews are sold separately.

Share this post!