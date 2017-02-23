Sections
Design & Home
Food
Health
News
Our Events
Real Estate
Shopping
Things to Do
Travel
Weddings
Find Washington's Best...
Dentists
Doctors
Faces of Washington
Financial Advisers
Health Experts
Home Resources
Lawyers
Pet Resources
Real Estate Agents
Restaurants
Wedding Vendors
More
Subscribe
Manage My Subscription
Digital Edition
iPad App
Newsletters
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
Rss
Skip to content
Search
Subscribe
33% Off!
Menu
News
Things to Do
Food
Health
Shopping
Design & Home
Real Estate
Weddings
Best Restaurants 2017
Engaged?
Uncategorized
Protected: What are some of the benefits of having a house call vs. going to the doctor?
Dr. Ernest Brown
By
Washingtonian Staff
on
February 23, 2017
Tweet
Share
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Share
Tweet
TAGGED IN:
Doctors
,
House Calls
,
Sponsored
The best news, delivered straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our weekend newsletter.
COMMENTS (
)
Must Reads
Milo Yiannopoulos Lost His Job, But Not Before He Redefined Conservatism
How to Spend a Day in Logan Circle and Shaw
This Is What A Day Without Immigrants Looks Like
The Accidental Politics of an Art Exhibit Called “Border Crossing”
THE LATEST ISSUE
February 2017: 100 Very Best Restaurants
GET WASHINGTONIAN
or
Manage My Subscription
More from News
Rex Tillerson Buys $5.6 Million Kalorama Home
The ESA Might Have Just Opened The Most Fun Office In The City
Photos: Alexandria Celebrates George Washington’s Birthday
I Always Assumed I’d Have Kids. I Didn’t. Here’s How I Answer “The Question.”
What Betsy DeVos Means For Home Schooling Families
Milo Yiannopoulos Lost His Job, But Not Before He Redefined Conservatism
How Do You Get a Panda to China? Practice, Practice, Practice.
EU Greets Vice President Pence With 51-Star American Flag
Most Popular
Rex Tillerson Buys $5.6 Million Kalorama Home
Take a Sneak Peek at the Hirshhorn Exhibit That’s Going to Be All Over Your Instagram Feed
What the DC Food Porn Blogger ACTUALLY Eats in a Day Will Make You So Jealous
Where to Find National Margarita Day Specials Around DC
Want Your Daughter to Run for Office One Day? Here Are 3 Summer Camps That Will Get Her Started.