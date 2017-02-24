Sections
Real Estate

This Weekend’s Three Best Open Houses: February 25-26

Front porches and close to the Metro. What else do you need?
By on

Old Town, Alexandria

Where: 317 N. Patrick St.

How Much: $669,900

When: Sunday, 2 to 4 pm

Why: This three-bedroom is a relative steal in a neighborhood where real estate typically goes for over $1 million. Here you’ll get all the charms of an Old Town home–wood-burning fireplace, double staircase, flagstone patio–plus parking (a rarity in the area) and neighbors like Caps goalie Braden Holtby. With a walkability score of 96, it’s a quick stroll to food (Hank’s Oyster Bar), coffee (Misha’s), and the Metro at King Street Station.

Rockville

Where: 1006 Heritage Fields Ave.

How Much: $719,900

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: This classic four-bedroom Colonial features a front porch and bright, spacious four levels, plus a breakfast bar as well as a full dining room and a jacuzzi in the master bath. Located in the King Farm Irvington Center, it’s near lush parks, shopping, and white tablecloth restaurants (Nick’s Chophouse) in a campus environment. Plus, it’s only two miles from the Shady Grove Metro, which is easily accessible by the King Farm shuttle.

Del Ray, Alexandria

Where: 518 E. Howell Ave.

How Much: $799,000

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: Relax and enjoy the inviting front porch of this adorable home in Del Ray, or head out the French doors off the rear living room and soak up the sun on a private deck. Upstairs you’ll find three bedrooms and an attic with pull-down stairs; downstairs is a finished rec room with a cozy bar for entertaining. Commuting’s made easy with the Braddock Road Metro only a 15-minute walk away.

