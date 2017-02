Instagram feeds are already overflowing with the days-old Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors exhibit at the Hirshhorn. But the most committed have come dressed for the part.

Get ready to frolic through Phalli's Field❣️Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors opens today at the @hirshhorn 🎈#InfiniteKusama A post shared by Ariel Adkins 🎨💚 (@artfullyawear) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:56am PST

Outfit, shoes, makeup and she’s literally lost in the experience.

15 years of piano practice culminates in exactly this moment in the #obliterationroom 🌈🎹 (📸:@masterwilliams) #COLORINDEX #infinitekusama #acreativedc #dcstyle #bythings #igdc A post shared by Monling Lee (@monlinglee) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:43pm PST

This coat worn as a cape.

Best B&W shot.

Dave wore a suit that matches, but isn’t, like, matchy-matchy.

"I, Kusama, am the modern Alice in Wonderland."✨I stepped into Yayoi's world last night @hirshhorn, where her exhibition Infinity Mirrors opens on February 23rd. This photo is from one of her infinity rooms, All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins. #InfiniteKusama A post shared by Ariel Adkins 🎨💚 (@artfullyawear) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:04am PST

@artfullyawear has made it her IG habit to engage with art while wearing it. We can’t get enough.

