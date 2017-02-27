Food Money Sex: What a Journalist/Musician/Record-Store-Clerk/Millennial-Cliche Eats

Big Bear Cafe to eat breakfast and read the

Washington Post

. I had an egg sandwich with arugula, sharp cheddar, and onions, with a side of breakfast potatoes and a Vanilla latte. For lunch, I made a salad with arugula, carrots, and radishes, and a homemade dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, parmesan cheese, and pepper.

My band had a show in Adams Morgan on Sunday evening, so I quickly scarfed down two vegetarian empanadas from Julia’s Empanadas before our set. They were OK. After the show, I came home and unloaded with another Creme Brûlée Imperial Stout.