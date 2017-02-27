Springtime Off the Coast

Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 5757 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms, SC; 888-778-1876.

What’s special: Wild Dunes Resort is on the northern tip of Isle of Palms, a lush barrier island off the coast of South Carolina. The oceanfront property sits on 16,000 acres and offers championship golf, tennis, a spa, a fitness center, restaurants, and five pools. It’s just a 30-minute drive from historic Charleston.

The deal: Wild Dunes Resort’s “Spring Offer” includes savings up to 25 percent off nightly rates for beachside stays in the Boardwalk Inn, the Village at Wild Dunes guest rooms and suites, or in a vacation home or condo. Washingtonian readers also get a complimentary Wild Dunes Resort bucket filled with six assorted local beers, a bag of snack mix, and Charleston Trip popcorn, a $25 value. Mention Washingtonian when calling to reserve or use the promo code WILDDC when booking online.

When: Get 25 percent off stays through March 9, or 15 percent off stays March 10 through June 9, 2017.

Southern Hospitality

Where: Belmond Charleston Place, 205 Meeting St., Charleston; 843-722-4900; 888-635-2350.

What’s special: Located in the heart of Charleston’s historic district, this hotel features an elegant lobby with a grand staircase and a 12-foot, two-and-a-half-ton Murano glass chandelier. The recently renovated guest rooms, done in soft greens and silvery blues, capture the style of Charleston. The hotel also features a spa, a fitness center, a swimming pool with a retractable roof, and three restaurants.

The deal: The Suite Life package offers a deal on a luxurious, spacious one-bedroom suite. Ranging between 600 and 800 square feet, these light-filled suites boast separate living rooms and bedrooms, beautiful furnishings and linens, and Carrera marble bathrooms. In addition, Suite Life guests enjoy the exclusive amenities of the Club Floor, including complimentary continental breakfast, afternoon tea, evening hors d’oeuvres, after-dinner cordials and desserts, and full beverage service ranging from tea to premium wines and spirits. Club Floor concierges also keep an inventory of complimentary loaner items for guests, including an “inspired artist” kit with a portable easel, sketch paper, and charcoal or watercolors. Washingtonian readers will receive a 20 percent discount off the Suite Life package, plus 15 percent off spa services and 15 percent off dinner at the on-site Charleston Grill while staying at the hotel. Suite Life packages start at $665 prior to the Washingtonian reader discount. When booking, use promo code “suitelife.”

When: Valid for stays through April 2017.

Bahamas Bound

Where: Meliá Nassau Beach, W. Bay St., Nassau, Bahamas; 242-327-6000.

What’s special: This all-inclusive resort is on a 1,000-foot-long stretch of white sand along the Atlantic Ocean on Nassau’s Cable Beach. The 649-room property offers stunning views. Activities and amenities include snorkeling, kayaking, water biking, stand-up paddleboarding, scuba diving (extra charge), three heated outdoor pools with waterfalls (one is adults only), two hydro-massage tubs, a fitness center, a kids’ pool and Kids’ Club, free WiFi, and globally-inspired cuisine. There’s also live music, shows, and drink service on the beach and around the pool.

The deal: Get up to 25 percent off room rates, as well as complimentary airport transfers, and $400 in resort credits that can be spent on anything including room upgrades and late check-out. Rates start at $170 per person, per night. Washingtonian readers who book online and mention the code “fabulove-wine4u” upon check-in also receive a free in-room bottle of wine.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2017.

Jamaican Paradise

Where: Half Moon, Rose Hall, Jamaica; 876-953-2211 or 800-626-0592.

What’s special: Think country club on the beach—this elegant resort is on 400 acres of landscaped gardens and two miles of beachfront. With an onsite 18-hole golf course, tennis center, equestrian stables, children’s activity village, and a spa, this classically Caribbean resort has been a destination for families and celebrities alike for more than 60 years.

The deal: Washingtonian readers who book Half Moon’s best available rate for three nights will receive a free three-course dinner for two at the Sugar Mill restaurant (valued up to $200). The Sugar Mill is named for the large, 60-ton waterwheel that once powered the sugar processing plant here. Today it is a gorgeously landscaped al fresco dining room. Executive Chef Chris Golding, a native to Jamaica, turns out contemporary cuisine based on the country’s local foods and culinary heritage. To get this deal, use promo code “prowas” when booking online or calling.

When: Valid for stays through December 16, 2017, when booked by March 31, 2017.

