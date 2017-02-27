Sections
Take the 2017 Best of Washington Survey

Vote for your favorites before March 20.
on
Try 60-plus of the top restaurants in the region at the Best of Washington bash on June 1. Photograph by ImageLinkPhoto.com.

Who serves the best burger in town or mixes the best cocktails? Where’s the best place to get a haircut, take a yoga class, or buy work apparel?

Our annual Best of Washington issue hits newsstands in June, and we’re looking for your input on the area’s best places to eat, drink, shop, and have fun.

Here’s your chance to show your local pride, and tell us about places and things you like—or dislike—by taking our Readers Poll by March 20.

The survey will take 10 minutes of your time and is divided into five sections: food and drink, entertainment and nightlife, shopping, fitness and beauty, and people and ideas.

Every survey-taker has the chance to win two free tickets (normally, $175 each) to our Best of Washington party on June 1 at the National Building Museum.

But, hurry—the survey closes at midnight on Monday, March 20!

 

