Food

The Best Steak Sauces, Ranked

Donald Trump prefers... ketchup
By , and on
A delicious steak at Pineapple & Pearls. Photo by Scott Suchman.

We already knew Donald Trump loves a well-done steak. But when he visited BLT Prime, the steakhouse in his own DC hotel, on Saturday night, a habit even more disturbing to gourmands came to light: The president eats his $54 steaks with ketchup.

The Independent Journal Review, which was on hand during the dinner, shared this tidbit from an anonymous server: “The President ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with catsup as he always does.”

It’s unclear if it was standard Heinz Ketchup, some off-brand version, or the housemade stuff. Regardless, we believe there is a hierarchy to steak sauces. And ketchup? Well, here’s our ranking of condiments, from best to worst:

  1. Bearnaise
  2. Chimichurri
  3. Salsa Verde
  4. Horseradish
  5. Maitre d’hotel butter
  6. Bordelaise
  7. A.1. Steak Sauce
  8. Peppercorn
  9. Blue cheese
  10. Heinz Ketchup
  11. Housemade catsup
