We already knew Donald Trump loves a well-done steak. But when he visited BLT Prime, the steakhouse in his own DC hotel, on Saturday night, a habit even more disturbing to gourmands came to light: The president eats his $54 steaks with ketchup.

The Independent Journal Review, which was on hand during the dinner, shared this tidbit from an anonymous server: “The President ordered a well-done steak. An aged New York strip. He ate it with catsup as he always does.”

It’s unclear if it was standard Heinz Ketchup, some off-brand version, or the housemade stuff. Regardless, we believe there is a hierarchy to steak sauces. And ketchup? Well, here’s our ranking of condiments, from best to worst:

Bearnaise Chimichurri Salsa Verde Horseradish Maitre d’hotel butter Bordelaise A.1. Steak Sauce Peppercorn Blue cheese Heinz Ketchup Housemade catsup

