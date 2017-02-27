Things to Do in DC This Week (February 27-March 1): DC’s Go-Go History, A “Pop-Up” Magazine, and a Mardi Gras Extravaganza

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27

DISCUSSION The “Go-Go As DC History” panel will use five iconic local go-go songs to discuss how that genre of music defined our city’s economic, political, social, and cultural past. The discussion, hosted at the MLK Library, will be curated by journalist Marcus Dowling, and the panel includes Andre “Whiteboy” Johnson (of Rare Essence), Michelle Blackwell (go-go’s “self-proclaimed leading lady”), Nico Hobson (of Go-Go Radio), and Geronimo Knows (host of “All the Fly Kids” Podcast). Free, 6:30 PM.

BOOKS NPR’s All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen will discuss and sign copies of his book Your Song Changed My Life: From Jimmy Page to St. Vincent, Smokey Robinson to Hozier, Thirty-Five Beloved Artists on Their Journey and the Music That Inspired It at Saint Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville. In addition, acoustic guitarist Daniel Bachman will perform his music. $15, 7:30 PM.

FILM The Edlavitch DCJCC will screen the film Get In the Way: The Journey of John Lewis about US Congressman John Lewis. The biographical film shows Lewis’s role organizing peaceful marches seeking voting rights for African-Americans in the South as well as his continued efforts to promote nonviolent approaches to the fight for equality. DC Congressional delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton will speak after the film. $13.50, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

FOOD & DRINK To celebrate Mardi Gras, the inaugural Mardi Gras Extravaganza brings Southern-style food, drinks, and music to Union Market’s Dock 5. Participants include Acadiana, Bayou Bakery, Rocklands Barbecue, Rappahannock Oyster Company, and the whole event will benefit DC Central Kitchen and the Saint Bernard Project. In addition, there will be two contests: one among mixologists to serve the most creative Hurricane cocktails, and one for party-goers’ best costume. $65, 5 PM.

ETC Pop-Up Magazine is a live magazine performance, with photography, film, radio, and music performed live onstage. Tuesday night’s show at the Lincoln Theatre features New York Times Magazine writer Jon Mooallem, The Atlantic writer Vann R. Newkirk II, Emmy Award-winning writer of ESPN’s The Undefeated Kelley L. Carter, This American Life producer Stephanie Foo, essayists Ben & Rhonda Partain, documentary fillmmaker Tim Hussin, and more. $25, 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

BOOKS Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will discuss his new book Captured: The Corporate Infiltration of American Democracy at Politics & Prose. Whitehouse has been vocal in the fight to curb corporate influence in politics, and he combines history, legal scholarship, and personal experience to describe how our government has been infiltrated by corporate powers. Free, 7 PM.

MUSIC The only way to hear the music of English post-punk band Joy Division live is through cover performances, since frontman Ian Curtis committed suicide in 1980. Los Angeles dance-punk band Moving Units has just released a tribute album to the band (Collision with Joy Division) and is taking those songs on the road, performing a set of Joy Division covers and a set of their own originals at DC9. $12, 8 PM.

