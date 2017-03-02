Cherry Blossom Phases Before Peak Bloom, Ranked

1. Peduncle elongation (five to ten days before peak bloom)

2. Puffy white (four to six days before peak bloom)

3. Florets visible (16 to 21 days before peak bloom)

The cherry trees have reached the second bloom stage – florets visible. Four more to go until peak bloom! #BloomWatch #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/2Sqe2Q6E0x — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 2, 2017

4. Green color in buds

#BloomWatch is underway! Cherry trees at green bud, first of 6 phases that ends with peak bloom. Peak prediction to be made on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/tlebSsH0mz — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) February 24, 2017

5. Extension of florets (12 to 17 days before peak bloom)

Today’s Cherry Blossom tracking: Extension of florets😱🌷 pic.twitter.com/CrS6hgh4z6 — Outdoors Pics (@outdoorspics) April 8, 2015

