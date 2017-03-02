Sections
Cherry Blossom Phases Before Peak Bloom, Ranked

By on
Cherry blossom phases
Image via iStock.

1. Peduncle elongation (five to ten days before peak bloom)

2. Puffy white (four to six days before peak bloom)

3. Florets visible (16 to 21 days before peak bloom)

4. Green color in buds

5. Extension of florets (12 to 17 days before peak bloom)

