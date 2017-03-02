Photos from Washingtonian Bride & Groom’s Unveiled Wedding Showcase

Engaged couples and their friends and families gathered at the newly-renovated
f0r the ninth annual Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown Washingtonian Bride & Groom’s Unveiled wedding showcase on February 11. Guests met with the DC area’s top-rated wedding experts, sipped on custom cocktails, sampled delectable hors d’oeuvres, and experienced an exclusive runway show by Soliloquy Bridal Couture.
This event would not have been possible without our partners:
Soliloquy Bridal Couture, , Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown Grit & Grace, Design Foundry, Philippa Tarrant Floral Design, Pretty Mail Calligraphy, and Bowen Films.
The runway show was a huge success thanks to the production by
Design Foundry and TAA PR, models by T.H.E. Artist Agency, makeup by Carl Ray, hair by Hair by Giselle, and lighting by Presentation Services Audio Visual and Evann Magee.
All photographs by . Jodi & Kurt Photography
Amphora Bakery took home the award for most creative cake and displayed several whimsical options.
Geometric designs and mixed metals welcomed guests as they got their first look at the newly-renovated Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown.
Pat Richitt and Pugsley the Pug strike a pose in front of their Entertainment Exchange booth.
Guests plucked numbered magnolia leaves by Pretty Mail Calligraphy from Design Foundry’s custom wall for the chance to win a door prize.
Karson Butler’s Linsdey Kolling, Libby Rasmussen, Emily Butler, and Savannah Bowdoin pose within their vibrant booth.
Guests had fun posing in Booth-o-Rama’s GIF and photo booth that featured props and colorful confetti.
The Fairmont’s Tea Sommelier Edwin Vargas poses amidst the intricate tea pots and accoutrements.
The crowd gazed on at the first runway look by Sarah Jassir from Soliloquy Bridal Couture.
Attendees picked up periwinkle programs at check-in.
Attendees soaked in the lavish floral decorations in the Bergerons Flowers booth.
Guests sipped on “Something Blue”: blueberry raspberry fruit puree & champagne with a pink sugar rimmed flute.
John Farr Lighting showcased a sleek, white setup for guests to check out their lighting options.
Entertainment Exchange’s Free Spirit got the crowd pumped up for the exclusive runway show.
Inn at Perry Cabin drew in guests with booklets detailing their venue packages for their big day.
Sanctuary Cosmetics Center enticed guests with treatments to give them that perfect wedding glow.
Washingtonian Bride & Groom Editor Sarah Zlotnick and Co-Host of The Tommy Show Tommy McFly announced the contest winners and pumped up the audience before the runway show.
Bella Bridesmaids featured racks and mannequins with pastel, floral, and flowing bridesmaids dresses.
Design Foundry and Philippa Tarrant Floral Design built a breathtaking wreathe for guests to pose with upon entering the event.
Jarod Field and Ashley Murphy arrive ready to take in the wedding showcase.
Mini steak and eggs featuring beef tartare & deviled quail eggs on gaufrette were scooped up by guests.
Cuteness overload: this mother-daughter duo smiled in a Joy by Eugenia Couture gown and Lillie Couture flower girl dresses from Soliloquy Bridal Couture and all hair by Hair by Giselle.
Grit & Grace took home the award for most creative and appealing tablescape in our first annual vendor competition.
Guests gazed on as the first runway looks appeared.
Bowen Films put their videography skills on display for attendees to experience.
Entertainment Exchange’s string quartet serenaded guests as they enjoyed cocktails and a raw bar in The Colonnade.
This Alvina Valenta gown with ruffle jack by Pantora Bridal turned heads down the runway.
Select Event Group’s supersized booth featured everything from linens to chairs to china sets.
Wendy Cossman and Allison Cossman enjoy their customized hot chocolates in the courtyard.
Crab claws were featured among other delicious seafood at the atlantic raw bar.
Sugar Plum Tents caught the eye of guests with a royal blue tent setup featuring their own chandelier.
Aryanne Quintal and Daniel Terceros took in the brightly decorated Colonnade before making their way to the main event.
Attendees swooned over the real-life fairytale that Philippa Tarrant Floral Design created for their booth.
Philippa Tarrant, Mel Bieler, Katie Duesel, and Annie Senatore rest their feet in Design Foundry’s funky lounge after teaming up to produce the event with Grit & Grace.
Guests sipped on mini Bloody Mary’s as they perused the vendor booths.
Two jovial stilt walkers handed guests their door prize numbers from the magnolia leaf wall.
Guests arrived at the Fairmont and were directed to The Colonnade for check-in, light bites, and beverages.
Emily Baird of Emily Baird Design chats with two guests about their invitation needs.
The audience had several opportunities to capture their favorite looks on the U-shaped runway.
A cascading floral chandelier by Philippa Tarrant Floral Design sits within the rose gold statement bar by Design Foundry.
Soliloquy Bridal Couture’s Aneesa Saeed and Elisa Robinson pose with their booth which was a miniature version of the boutique.
Winery at Bull Run showcased their versatile event space for attendees to look through.
Guests were able to go visit booths and learn more about what the vendors had to offer.
After the show, guests were able to get a closer look at their favorite runway looks.
Erica Brillson and Kelly Mathison posed in front of the custom wreath and marble Bride & Groom wall.
Joy Pelham and Altmann Pannell keep it cool and cozy on their way into the showcase.
The crowd erupted into cheers for this Pantora Bridal beaded cape gown from Soliloquy Bridal Couture.
Statement florals by Philippa Tarrant Floral Design adorned The Colonnade.
Guests sipped on specialty drinks while they chatted about their favorite vendors.
Delicate details and dreamy patterns filled Lauryn Prattes Styling & Events’ booth and tablescape.
The Suite Barbershop’s Andrew Fremming and his wife Tarina Szembzo of Michael Bennett Kress Photography enjoy a conversation with a guest.
Entertainment Exchange’s Free Spirit kept the crowd smiling and dancing leading up to the runway show.
Cris Logan Art offered guests a chance to get their own fashion-centric sketch at the event.
Doree Powell, Good Morning Washington’s Autria Godfrey, Amy Downing, Rachel Thrift, and Good Morning Washington’s Jummy Olabanji were all smiles as they met with the area’s best wedding vendors.
Smoked scallops with spiced tomato jam and purple cabbage slaw were a fan favorite during the event.
A show-stopping Alvina Valenta gown from Soliloquy Bridal Couture.
Attendees pose for a selfie in the newly-renovated courtyard.
Design Foundry set up a bright and bold booth for guests to relax in.
Acclaimed makeup artist Carl Ray snapped a quick shot of his work as the models walked the runway.
StyleMeBar’s Joe Garcia, Cristine Gollayan, Natalie Wong Sang, and Jeff Enriquez showed off their hair and makeup talents on mock bride Katherine Lamothe.
Guests perused The Cake Courtesan’s look book and got to see several other cakes that combined glitz and romance.
Soliloquy Bridal Couture closed out the show with a dramatic blush gown by Sarah Jassir.
Amphora Catering wowed guests with colorful foods paired with rustic accents.
Jeremy Wilson and Ann Wilson gear up for a day of wedding planning.
Flowers and moss adorned the sleek, white runway created by Design Foundry.
RC Cola floats with frozen dark chocolate mousse and Virginia peanut butter Oreo snobinettes with coffee caviar.
Jason Gibson and Aaren Jackson are all smiles as they arrive at Unveiled.
Free Spirit’s musician kept the audience dancing before and after the show.
The Chocolate Chick made mouths water with her chocolate fountain set up.
Pretty Mail Calligraphy’s Annie Lloyd created custom cards with wedding messages for guests.
Guests took in the sights and sounds of the show while sipping on champagne.
Early Mountain Vineyards showcased their sophisticated yet rustic tablescape within their booth.
New bridal boutique Zoya’s Atelier brought London flair to their booth.
Root & Stem Catering showcase their beautiful spread of organic light bites.
This Angel Rivera gown made a statement as is floated down the runway.
Spilled Milk Catering served mini tacos with pickled cabbage atop lime wedges.
Gold Leaf Gourmet decorated their booth with their high-end DIY desserts.
Tommy McFly announces Root & Stem Catering as the winner of the catering competition.
John Farr Lighting Design set up a chic area for guests to peruse lighting options for their big day.
Perfect Planning’s Tara Melvin poses with her vibrant tablescape featuring bold floral centerpieces.
The Fairmont displayed several intricate cakes including this stunning turquoise D.C.-themed cake with cherry blossoms.
Mother-daughter duo Maureen Hein and Kelly Heim cozy up with fur throws while enjoying cocktails.