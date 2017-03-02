Photos from Washingtonian Bride & Groom’s Unveiled Wedding Showcase

Engaged couples and their friends and families gathered at the newly-renovated Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown f0r the ninth annual Washingtonian Bride & Groom’s Unveiled wedding showcase on February 11. Guests met with the DC area’s top-rated wedding experts, sipped on custom cocktails, sampled delectable hors d’oeuvres, and experienced an exclusive runway show by Soliloquy Bridal Couture.

This event would not have been possible without our partners: Soliloquy Bridal Couture, Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown, Grit & Grace, Design Foundry, Philippa Tarrant Floral Design, Pretty Mail Calligraphy, and Bowen Films.

The runway show was a huge success thanks to the production by Design Foundry and TAA PR, models by T.H.E. Artist Agency, makeup by Carl Ray, hair by Hair by Giselle, and lighting by Presentation Services Audio Visual and Evann Magee.

All photographs by Jodi & Kurt Photography.

Entertainment Exchange’s Free Spirit kept the crowd smiling and dancing leading up to the runway show.