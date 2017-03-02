7th ANNUAL WEDDING SHOWCASE
AT CHESAPEAKE BEACH RESORT & SPA
Where Hospitality Meets the Bay™
Join us from 2 to 5pm and experience a magnificent afternoon planning your wedding while sampling champagne and delicious hors d’ouevres at Maryland’s favorite Waterfront Resort, just 30 minutes from Baltimore and DC. Explore each of our several wedding sites throughout the resort where we accommodate both ceremonies and receptions. Each view is more breathtaking as the next. We will also be introducing our brand new luxury suite, which is available to couples and their wedding party for “Day Of” preparations and celebrations.
There will be a Fashion Show at 4pm featuring beautiful Bridal Gowns, Bride’s Maids Dresses and more!
Door Prizes:
Grand Prize
Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa Experience Weekend
Complimentary overnight stay for two including dinner at our Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant and a couple’s massage in our on-site spa
(Awarded by the Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa)
Second Prize
Pontoon Party On The Bay
Enjoy a day on our pontoon boat and invite up to 12 guests! Lunch and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided during the trip for you and your guests.
(Awarded by the Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa)
Third Prize
Bridal Spa Package
Day of Pampering including a Spa Manicure,Hair Styling and Make-up Application
(Awarded by the CB Salon & Spa)
Mini Door Prizes
Given out once punch cards have been received for each vendor’s own personal door prize
Featured Vendors:
Affordable Events And Planning, All About Your Shape, Ambiance Special Events, An Extraordinar Limousine, Inc., Artistic Imagez, Boardwalk Café, Breedlove Travel, Bridal Registry, Inc., CB Boat Rentals, CBRS Charter Fishing, CB Salon & Spa, Champagne Taste Bridal, Chandler Remodeling, Inc., Chesapeake Flying Board, Cink Art, LLC, Crow Entertainment, Destination 365 Travel, DJ Dave Entertainment, DMV Jet Skis, LLC, Elite Beatz Entertainment, Exquisite Fascinators, Floral Accents, From This Day Forward, Home Towne Real Estate, Jax Photography, Karens of Calvert, KRR Photography, Ltd, Lash Bartenders/Rustic Wedding Collection, Mary Kay, Natural Looks by Victoria, Pure Romance, Rod ‘N’ Reel Restaurant, Sweet Sue’s, Tara At Home, Top Hat Party Designs, Urban Chic Floral, Visual Image Photography & Videography
Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 2 to 5pm
Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa
4165 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD
Tickets:
$10 in advance
$15 at the door
Buy Tickets Online
https://cbresortspa.ticketleap.com/the-7th-annual-wedding-showcase/t/wedshow2017brideandgroomnew/
For More Information
https://www.chesapeakebeachresortspa.com/waterfront-weddings
Contact us:
Call us at 410.286.2133; Email us at Sales@cbresortspa.com