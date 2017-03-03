6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Keep the good times rolling: Missed Mardi Gras fun this week? There’s still time to celebrate at Kellari Seafood Taverna on Friday. The seafood restaurant hosts Greek Night to the theme of Mardi Gras with live music, dancing, and drink specials. The music begins at 9 pm and there is no cover charge. Reservations can be made online or by phone, 202-535-5274.

Cookies and beer: Try an adult spin on Girl Scout cookie season at The Black Squirrel in Adams Morgan, Friday through Sunday. The bar hosts a Girl Scout Cookies & Beer: The New Odd Couple event, where guests can pair beers and *free* Girl Scout cookies for a unique flavor combination. The fun begins at 5 pm tonight.

Meet the Makers: Want to know more about the people behind your favorite DC products? This Saturday, food incubator Union Kitchen will be hosting a Meet the Makers open house at their Ivy City location from 5 pm to 7 pm, where guests can chat with and buy items from more than 70 local businesses including Compass Coffee, The Cookie Jar DC, and Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. For those 21 and over, alcohol will be provided by ANXO, New Columbia Distillers, Republic Restoratives, and Pekko Beer (drinks sold separately). Tickets can be purchased for $10 online, or $15 at the door.

Spring Oyster Festival: Take a day trip to Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia this weekend for their annual Spring Oyster Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Sample wines alongside oysters from Rappahannock Oyster Company, as well as fried chicken and clam chowder by executive chef Ryan Collins. In addition to food items, guests can enjoy live music throughout the afternoon. The festival starts at noon and lasts until 4 pm. Tickets for adults 21 and over are $20, and include a wine glass to take home (those under 21 pay $5).

Ongoing Events:

Cherry Blossom Bar: The creator of DC’s Christmas Bar is back with a new pop-up bar at Shaw’s Mockingbird Hill and Southern Efficiency. Inspired by the Cherry Blossom Festival, the temporary watering hole celebrates spring with sakes, Japanese-inspired cocktails, dumplings, and katsu sandos—all in three themed bar rooms, two of which are dedicated to Nintendo’s Super Mario Brothers. Both bars will be open 5 pm to 12:30 am, Sunday through Thursday; 5 p m to 1:30 am, Friday and Saturday.

Zaytinya Goes Vegan: Now till April 16, chef José Andrés features an all vegan menu at his Greek restaurant Zaytinya for lunch and dinner. Guests can try items such as mushroom kebabs, pita bread with green chickpeas, and basmati rice with caramelized onions from chef Michael Costa. All menu items are a la carte.

