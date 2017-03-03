Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Things to Do

This $15 Crystal Ball Will Get You All the Likes on Instagram

By on
Photo by @prlilly on Instagram.

Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of crystal ball photos cropping up in the #igdc feed. We reached out to a few IG-enthusiasts to learn how the light-and-color-amplifying trick gets played.

Step 1: Buy the surprisingly affordable crystal meditation globe, $15.30.

Step two: Decide if your manicure is nice enough to be featured in the shot. If not, attach the ball to a piece of fishing line (which you can and should edit out later).

Alternatively, you can just admire these photos instead.

Infinity Mirrors x infinity x infinity in this trippy, spherical shot.

Lincoln memorial😍 📷: @shotblot

A post shared by ShotBlot (@shotblot) on

This IG was executed with the fishing line approach.

The universe in your hand.

Look into the crystal. See the path through the cherry blossoms.

TAGGED IN: , ,

More from Things to Do

Behind the Scenes at “Champion”

“It Made Me Feel Like I Was Staring Into the Middle of a Funfetti Cake”

Things to Do in DC This Weekend (March 2-5): A Glimpse at Spacecraft Restoration, Sounds of the City Fest, and Making a Murderer’s Attorney

A British Documentary on Black Activism Has its DC Premiere This Week

Mahershala Ali’s Professional Acting Debut Was at Arena Stage

In Defense of Instagramming Art Exhibits

What is Pop-Up Magazine Lincoln Theater Washington DC Douglas McGray

San Francisco-born Pop-Up Magazine Lands at the Lincoln Theatre Tuesday

16 Things to Do Around DC This March

Most Popular