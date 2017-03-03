This $15 Crystal Ball Will Get You All the Likes on Instagram

Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of crystal ball photos cropping up in the #igdc feed. We reached out to a few IG-enthusiasts to learn how the light-and-color-amplifying trick gets played.
Step 1: Buy the surprisingly affordable crystal meditation globe, $15.30.
Step two: Decide if your manicure is nice enough to be featured in the shot. If not, attach the ball to a piece of fishing line (which you can and should edit out later).
Alternatively, you can just admire these photos instead.
Infinity Mirrors x infinity x infinity in this trippy, spherical shot.
This IG was executed with the fishing line approach.
The universe in your hand.
Look into the crystal. See the path through the cherry blossoms.