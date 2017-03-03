This $15 Crystal Ball Will Get You All the Likes on Instagram

Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of crystal ball photos cropping up in the #igdc feed. We reached out to a few IG-enthusiasts to learn how the light-and-color-amplifying trick gets played.

Step 1: Buy the surprisingly affordable crystal meditation globe, $15.30.

Step two: Decide if your manicure is nice enough to be featured in the shot. If not, attach the ball to a piece of fishing line (which you can and should edit out later).

Alternatively, you can just admire these photos instead.

Infinity Mirrors x infinity x infinity in this trippy, spherical shot.

Lincoln memorial😍 📷: @shotblot A post shared by ShotBlot (@shotblot) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:58am PST

This IG was executed with the fishing line approach.

The universe in your hand.

Look into the crystal. See the path through the cherry blossoms.

