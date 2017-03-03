Sections
“It Made Me Feel Like I Was Staring Into the Middle of a Funfetti Cake”

Listen to people describe their amazing experiences in Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors."
By on
A visitor pokes her head into the window of Kusama's "Infinity Mirrored Room-Love Forever." Photo by Evy Mages.

Thousands of people have waited in line to see Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” during its opening week at the Hirshhorn. Last Friday, we asked some of them to describe what the experience was like and how the trippy, kaleidoscopic rooms made them feel. Listen to their best responses:

Read more about Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” here and here. In the audio clip, you’ll hear from the following people: Naji Copland, Bob Wilcox, Ashley Chaifetz, Anna Blanchfield, Robert Fagan, Lisa Crow, Christopher Praley, Calvin Landrum, Sankalpa Dashrath, Casey Wichman, Kathy Schenck, Monica Phillips, Megan Nesbeth, and Rivka Friedman. 

