Thousands of people have waited in line to see Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” during its opening week at the Hirshhorn. Last Friday, we asked some of them to describe what the experience was like and how the trippy, kaleidoscopic rooms made them feel. Listen to their best responses:

Read more about Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” here and here. In the audio clip, you’ll hear from the following people: Naji Copland, Bob Wilcox, Ashley Chaifetz, Anna Blanchfield, Robert Fagan, Lisa Crow, Christopher Praley, Calvin Landrum, Sankalpa Dashrath, Casey Wichman, Kathy Schenck, Monica Phillips, Megan Nesbeth, and Rivka Friedman.

