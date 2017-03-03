Sections
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Spotted at Rasika West End

By on
Trump and Kushner on the South Lawn of the White House in February. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were spotted dining at Rasika West End on Thursday. The pair were dressed smartly, we hear, and accompanied by Secret Service. They spent about an hour and a half in the Indian restaurant, which is one of Washington’s best, and left around 9:15.

Thursday was a boldfaced name kind of night for restaurants owned by Ashok BajajThe Hill reported Friday that President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, was spotted dining at Bajaj’s Bombay Club, as was Elena Kagan, separately.

