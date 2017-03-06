Sections
Alexandria Schools Will Close on “A Day Without a Woman”

Aerial view of Old Town by Phototreat; via iStock.

Alexandria, Virginia’s public schools will close Wednesday, the system announced Monday. More than 300 staffers requested the day off, a situation that “may be attributed to the observance of International Women’s Day,” the school system announced in a message to parents (I am one). “This day has also been deemed A Day Without Women,” the announcement, which you can also read on the school system’s website, notes.

Indeed, the closure coincides with the one-day demonstration organized by the organizers of January’s Women’s March. Breakfast and lunch will be served at six Alexandria schools, and after-school programs and activities will go on as planned. ” The decision is based solely on our ability to provide sufficient staff to cover all our classrooms, and the impact of high staff absenteeism on student safety and delivery of instruction,” the announcement says. “It is not based on a political stance or position.”

