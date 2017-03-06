Ready for Southern hospitality? On April 1, Southerners in DC will descend on the Washington Hilton to nosh on delicious food and dance the night away at the Taste of the South 2017 black-tie gala.
Founded in 1982, “TOTS” will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. To mark this milestone, TOTS will honor those who have sacrificed for our nation in a “Salute to the Stars and Stripes.” All fourteen of the TOTS’ 2017 charities provide support for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.
TOTS 2017 featured charity is the North Carolina-based Patriot Foundation, which is an all-volunteer non-profit committed to providing college scholarships to children of servicemen and women who have been killed, wounded, or injured since 9/11. The Foundation supports bases in North Carolina as well as Ft. Campbell in Kentucky. For its DC area charity, TOTS has chosen Hero Dogs, Inc., a service organization that raises, trains, and places service dogs with U.S. veterans. In addition to The Patriot Foundation and Hero Dogs, TOTS is proud to support state-based charities in twelve other Southern states, a list of which can be found on the TOTS website.
TOTS is extremely honored and excited to support military-based charities during this anniversary year. On April 1, the Taste of the South Committee will join with generous sponsors and eager attendees to celebrate America’s troops and support over a dozen organizations that seek to better the lives of those who have bravely answered the call of duty.
In the words of Taste of the South 2017 Chairman Leslie Shedd, “the men and women who have served our country so bravely are American heroes, and it is an honor to support all of our charities this year who support them!”
Visit the Taste of the South website for more information on the 2017 gala and to donate to some wonderful charities.