Things to Do in DC This Week (March 6-8): Danish Singer-Songwriter Agnes Obel, A Book About North Carolina College Basketball, and International Women’s Day Events

MONDAY, MARCH 6

BOOKS Former US Air Force Master Sergeant Brian Patrick Regan copied hundreds of pages of classified documents that he planned to sell overseas before getting arrested in 2001 and sentenced to a life in prison. Author Yudhijit Bhattacharjee’s newest book, The Spy Who Couldn’t Spell: A Dyslexic Traitor, an Unbreakable Code, and the FBI’s Hunt for America’s Stolen Secrets, touches on Regan’s learning disability and the cash shortage that led him to his decision to betray his country, plus the detective work that finally led to the arrest. Bhattacharjee will discuss his research and sign his book at the Spy Museum. $10, 6:30 PM.

MUSIC Rapper Gary Grice—better known as GZA or The Genius—was a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan in 1992 and has also maintained a solo career, including his breakout album Liquid Swords. GZA comes by the nickname “Genius” honestly; a recent study found that he has the second-largest vocabulary in hip-hop, and he has been involved in New York’s Science Genius B.A.T.T.L.E.S. (Bring Attention to Transforming Teaching, Learning and Engagement in Science) program, which encourages students to rap about science. He performs at the Howard Theatre on Monday night. $25 to $60, 8 PM.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

MUSIC Danish singer-songwriter Agnes Obel learned to play piano as a young child and ended up writing, recording, and producing her debut album, Philharmonics, in 2010. Since then, she has recorded two other solo albums featuring her melancholy chamber-pop; the newest, Citizen of Glass, was released last October. Obel will perform her classically influenced folk on Tuesday at the 9:30 Club. $25, 7 PM.

MUSEUMS The Smithsonian American Art Museum is kicking off a new monthly lecture series called Double Take, which will interpret and provide insight on various pieces of SAAM’s contemporary art. March’s discussion will focus on the 2015-2016 painting Mamakadendagwad by artist Tom Uttech and will feature a conversation between Pete Marra, head of the Migratory Bird Center at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park, and Joanna Marsh, SAAM’s senior curator of contemporary interpretation. Free, 6 PM.

BOOKS Sports writer John Feinstein will share stories from his new book, The Legends Club: Dean Smith, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Valvano, and an Epic College Basketball Rivalry, at the Hirshhorn’s Marion & Gustave Ring Auditorium. Feinstein will discuss this fierce North Carolina rivalry (Smith of UNC, Coach K of Duke, and Valvano of NC State) with Washington sports announcer and attorney Phil Hochberg as well as preview the upcoming March Madness. $45, 6:45 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

FILM March 8 is International Women’s Day, and the Regal Gallery Place Stadium 14 is offering a special screening of the 2013 documentary I Am a Girl. The film follows six teenage girls worldwide and highlights issues of gender inequality, domestic abuse, and family planning. $13, 7:30 PM.

PROTEST Following the success of February’s Day Without Immigrants, March 8th will be A Day Without A Woman, where women who are able are encouraged to take the day off from work (and from shopping) to drive home the value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system. The event has gotten some pushback for being something that only privileged women can participate in, so for those who cannot just play hooky for a day, Bustle has suggestions of other ways to support the effort.

ART Kit and Ace in Georgetown is hosting a Women In the Arts pop-up gallery and happy hour. The event will feature six local artists as well as drinks and music. Free (with RSVP), 6:30 PM.

FILM The Avalon is screening the 2016 French film Struggle for Life (La loi de la jungle), which tells the story of two trainees monitoring the upgrade of first indoor ski track in Amazonia. After a road accident, the two get lost in the forest and encounter several dangers. The screening is followed by a discussion/Q&A with director Antonin Peretjatko. $12.25, 8 PM.

