March is Maryland Wine Month, a time to explore, taste, learn about and celebrate local wineries. Throughout the month, join other wine lovers as you savor different flavors at the Winemaker Series presented by the Maryland Wineries Association. Register for one or all of the five regional winemaker seminars hosted at various wineries around the state covering topics from bubbles to barrel aging. Whether your palate is best suited to complex reds, vibrant whites or fruit wines, you’ll connect with the winemakers themselves for a hands-on and exclusive experience.