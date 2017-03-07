Sections
Waterfront Rosé Garden Coming to Whaley’s

The Navy Yard seafood restaurant gets ready for spring.
Whaley's Rosé Garden will serve oysters and rosé. Drawing by Edit Lab at Streetsense.

Another reason spring can’t come soon enough: Navy Yard seafood standout Whaley’s is adding a rosé garden to their waterfront patio come April.

Guests will walk through an arched trellis to enter to 30-seat oasis, which will be encased in tropical plants and dotted with pink-striped umbrellas. Edit Lab at Streetsense, which also designed Whaley’s high-ceilinged dining room and undersea mural, is behind the Miami look.

The Rosé Garden (separate from the existing outdoor patio, closer to the Anacostia River) will offer frozen drinks, high-ball cocktails, beer, and ten rosé wines by the bottle and glass. While Whaley’s full menu won’t be available, oysters and snacks like tuna ‘nduja and shrimp cocktail will be served.

“People really treat the Yards as a destination. It’s like our urban beach experience,” co-owner Nick Wiseman says. “It felt fitting, like our iteration of the beer garden.”

Stay tuned for the exact opening date.

