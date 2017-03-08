Women’s Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

International Women’s Day is Wednesday, March 8th, and this year it also marks A Day Without A Woman protest (organized by the Women’s March on Washington).

Whether you’re striking, protesting, and/or looking to support local women-owned businesses, there’s plenty going on. Restaurants and bars are doing their part by donating partial sales to charitable organizations; offering specials and all-day happy hours for ladies and their friends; and creating celebratory drinks and dishes.

Here’s our handy map of Washington’s women-owned businesses, including many restaurants and bars.

Happy hours and specials

Town Tavern

2323 18th St., NW

Go to Town for an all-night happy hour. The woman-owned-and-operated business offers $3 beers, $4 rails, and $5 drafts and wines until close for the ladies, and 9 pm for everyone else. There’s also a free comedy show planned from Capital Laughs until 8 pm. Proceeds (10%) from bar sales benefit the #BeBoldForChange Movement.

Ris

2275 L St., NW

Women can enjoy happy hour all day at chef Ris Lacoste’s Foggy Bottom restaurant, from 11:30 am to last call. Specials include $5 beers, Sauvignon Blanc, and a Portuguese red wine; $8 Rush vodka, gin, or bourbon; $6 red wine sangria; and $8 gin rickeys.

Eat the Rich

1839 Seventh St., NW

This Shaw seafood bar is using an all-male bar staff from 7 pm to midnight. Special cocktails, $6 to $8, include the No Se Means No Se (mezcal, honey-ginger syrup, walnut liqueur) and a beer-and-shot combo, Badass Lasses. Partial proceeds will be donated to My Sister’s Place.

Crisp Kitchen + Bar

The Bloomingdale bar/restaurant will donate 10-percent of all sales—including $5 happy hour—to N Street Village Shelter for Women.

Fare Well

406 H St., NW

Owner Doron Petersan will host a special, all-night happy hour from 5 pm to close at her vegan-friendly diner, while also screening Working Girl and 9 to 5. Proceeds (10%) from sales all day will go to Ruth’s Place.

Buffalo & Bergen

1309 5th St., NE

Drink $5 sangria all day at Gina Chersevani‘s Union Market bagel bar. Proceeds benefit My Sister’s Place.

Charitable donations

Alta Strada DC/Conosci

465 K St., NW

Both of restaurateur Michael Schlow’s City Vista restaurants will donate 10-percent of proceeds to My Sister’s Place during lunch and dinner.

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley (CityCenterDC)

Chef Amy Brandwein’s CityCenterDC Italian will donate 10-percent of sales in the market to Running Start, an organization that supports young women entering politics.

Pizzeria Paradiso and Veloce

Paradiso: 2003 P St., NW; 3282 M St., NW; 124 King St., Alexandria; Veloce: 1828 L St., NW

All of Ruth Gresser’s pizzerias will donate half of their profits to two women’s organizations: My Sister’s Place and National Organization for Women. In addition, Pizzeria Paradiso will only serve half of its food and draft beer menu.

Nido

2214 Rhode Island Ave. NE

Women receive 20-percent off their checks at this female-owned restaurant, which will donate partial proceeds to Planned Parenthood. Male employees and family members will staff the restaurant for a limited food menu (and full bar). More details are available here.

Rare Sweets

963 Palmer Alley, NW (CityCenterDC)

Pastry chef/owner Meredith Tomason will donate 10% of all sales to a local chapter of Suited for Change, a non-profit organization aimed at providing professional and job-readiness skills.

Sticky Fingers

1370 Park Rd., NW

Doron Petersan‘s vegan bakery will donate 10% of the day’s proceeds to My Sister’s Place.

Hill Country

410 Seventh St., NW

Don’t skip the sweets. This Texan-style barbecue place is donating 100% of all dessert sales to WomenChefs.org.

Little Red Fox

5035 Connecticut Ave., NW

The restaurant and market will donate 10% of sales to Emily’s List.

Closures

Righteous Cheese (Union Market)

