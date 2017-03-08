Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Weddings

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding

By on

Julia Brower and Nick DiCarlo met through a mutual friend. Julia is from Minnesota and Nick is from Massachusetts, and their relationship spanned a geographic expanse: one of their earliest dates was in Connecticut, Nick followed Julia to Cleveland, and the couple eventually settled in Mount Vernon Square in Washington, DC. Check out their industrial chic wedding at Longview Gallery below, images courtesy of The Happy Couple

Like B&G on Facebook | Follow B&G on Instagram

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

When a friend brought Julia to a rooftop house party that Nick was hosting, the two attorneys hit it off. Julia was impressed by how passionate and funny Nick was, and noticed he had high school and college friends at his party, which showed her how much he cared about maintaining his friendships and was willing to devote the time to keep them strong. Nick was struck by Julia’s quick wit and engaging personality. “She was someone I could talk to for hours,” he says.

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

For their first date, the Nick and Julia hit up the 9:30 Club for a Dawes concert. They dated for 18 months before Nick worked up the nerve to propose. While living in Cleveland, Nick drove Julia out to Marblehead Lighthouse on Lake Erie, the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes. The date echoed one of their first dates months earlier, when Nick took Julia to a historic lighthouse in New Haven, Connecticut. At Marblehead, Nick walked Julia up to Lake Erie and proposed at the water’s edge. They stayed at a bed and breakfast that night, then drove back to Cleveland the next day for a surprise celebration brunch with both families.

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

Nick and Julia had a spring wedding at Long View Gallery, going with a beautiful rustic industrial theme. Rather than go big with table florals, they decorated the venue with solitary stalks of bright red ranunculus in clear vessels, and had lush greenery hanging overhead, dotted with industrial light bulbs. Guests sipped on Gin Basil Smashes and Ginger Fevers (Bourbon mixed with fresh ginger, ginger simple syrup, and soda).

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding Julia Brower Nick DiCarlo Longview Gallery

The couple had their first dance to “Seasons (Waiting On You)” by Future Islands, before Nick pulled out his own guitar, serenading the crowd with two songs, one of which, appropriately called “I Followed a Girl to Cleveland,” he wrote for Julia. After the wedding and reception, Nick and Julia took a short honeymoon to Sedona, Arizona, with eyes toward a longer international trip in the near future.

VENDORS

Photography: The Happy Couple | Wedding & Reception Venue: Long View Gallery | Event Coordinator: A. Dominick Events | Florals: Sweet Root Village | Hair & Makeup: Alison Harper & Company | Bride’s Gown: Catherine Deane from A & Be Bridal Shop | Groom’s Tux: Giovanni Bresciani from Frank’s Fine Tailoring | Cupcakes: Baked & Wired | Videographer: Bowen Films | Music/DJ: Evan Reitmeyer | Invitations: Minted | Welcome Bag Favors: Pop Tarts from Ted’s Bulletin | Farm Table & Lounge Furniture Rentals: Paisley and Jade | Drapes: Fabrication Events | Linens: DC Rentals | Lighting: Frost Lighting Co.

 

TAGGED IN: , , , , , , ,

More from Weddings

This Couple Had the Most DC Wedding Portraits Ever

The Wedding Showcase At Chesapeake Beach Resort & Spa

We Can’t Stop Staring at the Food at This Stunning Greek Garden Wedding

The Groom Arrived By Boat to This Eastern Shore Wedding at His Childhood Home

We’re Obsessed with the Eiffel Tower Cake at This Mellon Auditorium Wedding

What’s Better Than a Honeymoon? A Buddymoon With All Your Besties.

Where In The World Washingtonians Should Go On Their Honeymoon

12 Fabulous Honeymoons That Are Perfectly Matched to Your Busy Lifestyle

The Ultimate Georgetown University Couple’s Wedding is Full of School Spirit

Most Popular