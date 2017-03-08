The Hanging Florals Add Such a Cool Touch to this Downtown DC Gallery Wedding

Julia Brower and Nick DiCarlo met through a mutual friend. Julia is from Minnesota and Nick is from Massachusetts, and their relationship spanned a geographic expanse: one of their earliest dates was in Connecticut, Nick followed Julia to Cleveland, and the couple eventually settled in Mount Vernon Square in Washington, DC. Check out their industrial chic wedding at Longview Gallery below, images courtesy of The Happy Couple.

When a friend brought Julia to a rooftop house party that Nick was hosting, the two attorneys hit it off. Julia was impressed by how passionate and funny Nick was, and noticed he had high school and college friends at his party, which showed her how much he cared about maintaining his friendships and was willing to devote the time to keep them strong. Nick was struck by Julia’s quick wit and engaging personality. “She was someone I could talk to for hours,” he says.

For their first date, the Nick and Julia hit up the 9:30 Club for a Dawes concert. They dated for 18 months before Nick worked up the nerve to propose. While living in Cleveland, Nick drove Julia out to Marblehead Lighthouse on Lake Erie, the oldest continuously operating lighthouse on the Great Lakes. The date echoed one of their first dates months earlier, when Nick took Julia to a historic lighthouse in New Haven, Connecticut. At Marblehead, Nick walked Julia up to Lake Erie and proposed at the water’s edge. They stayed at a bed and breakfast that night, then drove back to Cleveland the next day for a surprise celebration brunch with both families.

Nick and Julia had a spring wedding at Long View Gallery, going with a beautiful rustic industrial theme. Rather than go big with table florals, they decorated the venue with solitary stalks of bright red ranunculus in clear vessels, and had lush greenery hanging overhead, dotted with industrial light bulbs. Guests sipped on Gin Basil Smashes and Ginger Fevers (Bourbon mixed with fresh ginger, ginger simple syrup, and soda).

The couple had their first dance to “Seasons (Waiting On You)” by Future Islands, before Nick pulled out his own guitar, serenading the crowd with two songs, one of which, appropriately called “I Followed a Girl to Cleveland,” he wrote for Julia. After the wedding and reception, Nick and Julia took a short honeymoon to Sedona, Arizona, with eyes toward a longer international trip in the near future.

VENDORS

Photography: The Happy Couple | Wedding & Reception Venue: Long View Gallery | Event Coordinator: A. Dominick Events | Florals: Sweet Root Village | Hair & Makeup: Alison Harper & Company | Bride’s Gown: Catherine Deane from A & Be Bridal Shop | Groom’s Tux: Giovanni Bresciani from Frank’s Fine Tailoring | Cupcakes: Baked & Wired | Videographer: Bowen Films | Music/DJ: Evan Reitmeyer | Invitations: Minted | Welcome Bag Favors: Pop Tarts from Ted’s Bulletin | Farm Table & Lounge Furniture Rentals: Paisley and Jade | Drapes: Fabrication Events | Linens: DC Rentals | Lighting: Frost Lighting Co.

