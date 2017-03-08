Michelle Obama Surprised a DC High School for International Women’s Day

So impressed by the extraordinary girls I met at @CardozoEC who represent the beauty and diversity of this country. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/aGrmRuKsbR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 8, 2017

DC’s Cardozo Education Campus got a big surprise for International Women’s Day: a visit from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In keeping with her post-White House habit of surprising high-school students, Obama visited the historic school and spoke to a group of female students to mark International Women’s Day.

On Instagram, Obama wrote of the visit:

Celebrating the beauty and diversity of our country on this #InternationalWomensDay with some of the many fierce and promising girls here at DC’s Cardozo Education Campus. I loved visiting this school because it tells the American story in so many ways. Three years ago, Cardozo established its International Academy with only 150 students, but today it boasts nearly 400 who are thriving in and out of the classroom. By embracing young immigrants and their diverse cultures and contributions, Cardozo is a model for our entire country. The girls I met with today are ready to take on the world. We’ve just got to make sure that the world is ready for them.

This is the second time the former first lady has surprised DC high-school students in as many weeks. On February 28, she dropped by Ballou STAY High School in Southeast DC and spent two hours talking to a group of 14 students.

Share this story!