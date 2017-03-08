Tuckernuck Is Having Its First Sample Sale Ever and It’s Going to Be Insane

This Friday, preppy DC-born retailer Tuckernuck is kicking off its first ever sample sale in the company’s history since its launch in June of 2012. The sale will run from Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 19, and is expected to be, well, pretty insane.

Discounted items will include some of Tuckernuck’s signature items (think structured dresses, blazers, and feminine tops with plenty of nautical stripes and refined ruffles), by popular high-end brands at prices up to 90 percent off. Barbour, Canada Goose, French Sole, 7 for All Mankind, Devon Baer, Splendid, and Shoshanna are just a few of the brands confirmed to be included in the mix. The sale will also include shoes, accessories and menswear. You’ll have to work for savings that good—the pop-up will be held at 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, just a block from the Friendship Heights Metro Stop in the old Christian Dior location in Chevy Chase—but steep discounts promise to make the hike worth it.

Tuckernuck was founded in 2012 by Jocelyn Gailliot, Madeline Grayson, and September Rinnier, three DC women looking for a shopping experience that integrated online and in-person experiential shopping in the way that many edgier startup brands were, but serving a more classic customer. They found that despite the abundant number of clothing lines geared toward preppy All-American styles, the market lacked a consolidated hub. Taking matters into their own hands, the trio launched an online retailer, eventually bringing a small brick-and-mortar to 1055 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown in October of 2016. They called it Tuckernuck, after an island in Nantucket, as an homage to New England’s classic, nautical style and sensibility.

Tuckernuck Sample Sale

When: Friday, March 10-Sunday, March 19

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. on Sunday

Where: 5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD

