DC-Area Businesses Offering #ADayWithoutAWoman Specials

Women across the country are striking or donning red Wednesday to express their commitment to gender equality. Others are abstaining from shopping except for at women- and minority-owned businesses.

In honor of the day, we’ve mapped out food and drink specials and where to find female-owned businesses in Washington. Here are some of those establishments offering specials for A Day Without a Woman:

1. Vida Fitness

VIDA Fitness is inviting women who partake in A Day Without Women to enjoy a complimentary workout, including a class, at any of the six VIDA locations today from 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. “Women make up over half of our community at VIDA, and they play an integral role in our company’s success and operations. Without their contributions and leadership, we would not be where we are today,” says assistant marketing director Elise Chretien.

2. Laughing Hyena Tattoos

Laughing Hyena Tattoos in Columbia Heights is offering a $40 deal on tattoos today on select designs “in support of woman all over the world.” The first $20 covers the cost of supplies, and the other half of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood.

3. Tanglewood Works

Upcycling art studio Tanglewood Works is hosting a “Craft-In” at its Hyattsville shop from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It invites women to bring a small crafting project or join one for a small fee. Coffee and refreshments are provided.

4. The Outrage

This feminist apparel company is hosting a variety of activities for women in its Adams Morgan store today including free food, free hugs, and a postcard writing station. In general, a minimum 15 percent of the store’s profits are donated to women’s rights organizations.

5. Proper Topper

This clothing and accessories boutique is offering “hot button issues” pins free to shoppers. Messages include “don’t mansplain to me,” “DC swamp thing,” and “the future is female.”

6. Tranquil Space

Tranquil Space yoga studio’s red-clad staff are offering red-topped treats to yogis after their workout.

Do you know of any other Washington-area businesses offering promotions in honor of International Women’s Day? Please message Julie Strupp at jstrupp@washingtonian.com and we’ll update the list!

