7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

The Whole Beast: Thursday, chef Mark Haskell teaches a class on curing and preserving meats at the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital. He’ll show you to quick-smoke bacon, cure fish, and pickle vegetables with minimal equipment. Beer and wine pairings will be served—all you need to bring is an apron. The class ($50) runs from 7 to 9 pm. Scotch 101: Thursday, taste and learn all about Scotch with Ryan Lyles of Beam Suntory at H Street pop up , taste and learn all about Scotch with Ryan Lyles of Beam Suntory at H Street pop up Brick & Mortar . The class ($35) runs from 6:30 to 8 pm. Tickets can be bought at the door.

Cooking With the Kiddos: Bring the family to Casa Luca on Saturday, when chef Erin Clarke will demonstrate kid-friendly dishes like chicken parmesan and fruit parfait. The class, which runs from 2 to 4 pm, includes lunch, cocktails and mocktails, and take-home cookies. Contact Lauren O’Leary at [email protected] com for tickets ($100 for one adult and two children).

Coffee, Meet Beer: Saturday, ChurchKey hosts the third annual Péché Mortel Day, which celebrates coffee stout from Montreal brewpub Dieu du Ciel!. The 14th Street bar will serve six different variations of the beer, including one finished with peaches and another aged in bourbon barrels. Beers are priced by the glass or four-ounce pour, and will be available from noon to 11 pm.

Freaky Tiki Cocktails: Saturday, bartender Torrence Swain hosts his monthly Good Life Cocktail Club at Bloomingdale’s Wicked Bloom Social Club. From 8 pm to 1 am, he’ll serve up “freaky tiki” cocktails to an Afrobeat soundtrack. While each cocktail is individually priced, patrons who wear a Hawaiian shirt, African print, or daishiki will get a discount on their first drink.

Tasting Dinner: Sunday, chef Tony Conte is serving a four-course Bruno Paillard Champagne dinner at Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana. The dinner starts at 6 pm; to reserve your spot ($95 per person, plus tip), call 301-963-0115 or email contact@inferno-pizzeria.com.

St Baldrick’s Day: Get shorn for a good cause this Sunday at Boundary Stone‘s fourth annual St Baldrick’s Day Shaving Party. Beginning at 3 pm, you’ll find food and drink specials alongside shaves and haircuts from the Barber of Hell’s Bottom. Each shave requires a donation to one of three teams—local breweries Atlas Brew Works, DC Brau, and Port City Brewing—each of whom are trying to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. A silent auction includes offerings such as VIP tickets to Austin City Limits, a private dinner for six cooked by Red Hen and All-Purpose Pizzeria chef Mike Friedman, and a trip to Ireland.

