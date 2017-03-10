Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Health

Jrink Just Released a Cherry Blossom-Themed Juice That’s Supposed to Help Your Seasonal Allergies

By on
All photographs courtesy Jrink.

Cherry blossoms have inspired all kinds of specials, events, and products—from a cherry-blossom-themed pop-up bar to a cherry blossom Frappuccino to cherry cocktails. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that now their popping up in juices. On Thursday, cold-pressed juice company Jrink launched “Blossom Me Up,” a cherry-blossom inspired juice.

Related
How the Co-Founder of Cold-Pressed Juice Company Jrink Eats on a Busy Day

I say “cherry-blossom inspired” because, as with Starbucks’ Frappuccino last year, it is not cherry flavored. Rather, this new juice is made with strawberries, lemon, raw honey, and filtered water. The result is a salmon-colored riff on strawberry lemonade that is lip-pursing sweet.

Though the eight-ounce “Blossom Me Up” tastes like candy, it’s being marketed—as with all Jrink juices—as healthy counteract to your ailments. Specifically, this cherry-blossom beverage is supposed to help soothe your seasonal allergies. According to a Jrink representative, the lemon “packs a high punch of vitamin C, which helps your body block histamine” while the honey revs your immune system, and the strawberries add antioxidants.

Who’s to say if it’ll actually stop your seasonal sneezing and itchy eyes, but if you want to give it a shot, “Blossom Me Up” is currently available at Jrink locations for $7.

 

TAGGED IN: , , , , ,

More from Health

How to Choose an Assisted Living Facility When Someone You Love Has Dementia

The Healthiest and Worst Things You Can Order at &pizza

What to Do When Your Skin Goes Bonkers in Your 40s

What a Nursing Mom Getting Ready for Pageant Season Eats in a Day

This GW Doctor Really, Really Wants You to Stop Eating Cheese

Boutique Meditation Studios are Officially a Thing in DC Now

What the DC Food Porn Blogger ACTUALLY Eats in a Day Will Make You So Jealous

Add to Your Bucket List: Free Yoga at the Kennedy Center

Most Popular