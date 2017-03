When spring is at your doorstep, position it between the nearest pretty rowhouse and your viewfinder.

Spring is in the air! #DCabode #springtime #dupontcircle #internationalwomensday #dcarchitecture A post shared by Laura Pimentel (@lauralizbp) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:36am PST

flip it. A post shared by Patrick: DC || MIAMI || PERÚ (@adventuresof_pk) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:47am PST

A-line roofs and A-list blooms.

63/365 the purple plum trees are popping in the 'hood. A post shared by David Posey (@g8rsig) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:16am PST

If this tree bears fruit, you could try turn it into brandy.

A post shared by @kri5tagram on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

A yellow-and-white motif.

Who needs a crowded Tidal Basin?

Something about spring at night is just right (even though it's technically not spring yet but the trees disagree) #igdc #acreativedc A post shared by John (JJ) Kowalski (@johnckowalski) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:18pm PST

City lights & willowy branches.

A pink petal carpet.

Share this story!