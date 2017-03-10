The Three Best Open Houses This Weekend: March 11-12

Foggy Bottom

Where: 18 Snows Ct., NW

How Much: $630,000

When: Saturday, 12 to 2:30 pm

Why: Tucked away on a quiet brick street, this quaint two-bedroom townhouse packs a lot of perks. Walk to Foggy Bottom Metro, relax with tea on the private patio, or hang by the wood-burning fireplace on unseasonably cold spring nights. Plus, no condo fees.

Del Ray

Where: 1739 N. Cliff St.

How Much: $519,900

When: Sunday, 1 to 4 pm

Why: This two-bed, two-bath row house in the heart of Del Ray gets a healthy dose of light and color thanks to oversized windows and details like the kitchen backsplash and terra cotta floors. The finished basement is begging for lounging with a full wall of built-ins. Enjoy a good book there, or step out onto the rear patio.

Hyattsville

Where: 4557 Longfellow St.

How Much: $469,500

When: Saturday, 2 to 4 pm

Why: This four-story townhouse offers up something different on each floor: An office greets you on the main level, go upstairs to find an open living area, with the first of two decks off the polished kitchen. On the third and fourth floors are three bedrooms (and two baths—for a grand total of three and a half). While you’re up there, check out the view from that fourth-floor deck.

