Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
News

You’ve Never Seen the Washington Monument Look Like This

By on
Photograph by Angela B. Pan.
Photograph by Angela B. Pan.

That the Washington Monument’s construction was beleaguered by funding troubles, then interrupted by the Civil War, is well-trodden DC trivia: “Can you see where the marble changes color?” tour guides ask. For 23 years, the now 555-foot-tall Egyptian obelisk waited, looking more like a 156-foot stump of architect Robert Mills’s ambitious, if expensive, vision. On a mild and dewy winter morning this year, photographer Angela Pan captured the opposite effect: Its base obscured by fog across the Tidal Basin, the pyramidion—the uppermost piece, finally set in 1884—seems to float above the Yoshino cherry trees.

This article appears in the March 2017 issue of Washingtonian.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from News

Washington Needs Storytellers—Not Economists

The DC Spy Sites You Walk by Every Day

We’re Melting Over the Way These Teachers Helped Their Female Colleagues Celebrate International Women’s Day

Government Logos From Best to Worst, Ranked by Roman Mars

Even DC’s Alleys Are Thriving

Lulu Garcia-Navarro Is Getting Used to Having a Desk

Michelle Obama Surprised a DC High School for International Women’s Day

Alexandria Parents Are Angry That Redskins Cheerleaders Distributed Photos to Sixth Graders

Most Popular