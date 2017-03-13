Over three days in February, about 2,000 people flocked to Equinox clubs in D.C. and Bethesda to participate in Cycle for Survival’s high-energy indoor cycling events. Every dollar raised through the events will fund groundbreaking rare cancer research and clinical trials led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) within six months to benefit patients around the world.
Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. In the U.S., about 50 percent of people with cancer have a rare form of the disease. Too often, rare cancer patients face limited or no treatment options because research is underfunded. What started as an event in one location in New York City 11 years ago has grown into a movement with events across the country. Cycle for Survival has raised more than $135 million to fund rare cancer research to ensure everyone has the treatment options they need. 2017 marks Cycle for Survival’s biggest fundraising year to-date — surpassing $30 million raised. 2017 fundraising remains open through the end of March.
Cycle for Survival participants in D.C. and Bethesda were among the more-than 31,000 riders who are uniting across the nation in February and March of 2017 for the cause. See some of their stories below, and visit www.cycleforsurvival.org to find out how you can get involved.