Food Money Sex: Eating Vegan Sausage and Sleeping with the Phone

Last year, I met a girl who was here for the summer, and even though I knew that she wasn’t sticking around for long, I completely infatuated myself with her. Since she left in August, I haven’t had the desire to even talk to another girl. We stayed in touch for a month or so, before she decided that it would be better for us not to talk for an indefinite amount of time. Nothing bad, just the common-but-true tale of being busy at school and seeing another person, etc. But, every night I go to sleep with my phone next to my bed hoping that it will ring and that it will be her, wanting to talk to me again.