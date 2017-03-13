Food Money Sex: Eating Vegan Sausage and Sleeping with the Phone

In Food Money Sex, we ask anonymous Washingtonians to diary the food they ate, the money they spent, and the sex they had over the course of their weekends. On Mondays, we put it on the internet. This week:
- Does: Preschool teacher, 27
- Lives: With one roommate in Columbia Heights.
- Is: Male.
- Makes: $40,000.
- Married? Single.
Food:
- Friday: Breakfast—a mango, two strawberries, bowl of corn pops. My school hosted an event and there were leftovers. I snagged some pineapples and a big chocolate muffin. The kids had pita chips, tzatiki sauce, pretzels, and bell peppers for snack, so I dipped on that too. Choice. Lunch— Linguine and vegetarian meat sauce made from tomato sauce, Trader Joe’s soy chorizo, red wine, parmesan cheese, baby spinach, and sugar. This counted as dinner too because I went to bed at like 6 PM.
- Saturday: Breakfast—Corn pops, plus fried eggs with vegan sausage and a blood orange. Lunch—leftover linguine. Snack—frozen mangoes, strawberries, and raspberries while reading a book. Dinner—one can of Annie’s Minestrone Soup and one can of Annie’s No Chicken Noodle Soup. I didn’t heat it up. Another vegan sausage. Later, I had a tofu rice bowl at a Korean fusion place on H street. It was okay, but I wanted to throw up half way through, not sure if that was from the food or from the social anxiety of eating so close to the other people in the restaurant and having to hear their conversation whilst alone. Came home at the end of the night and ate some chips and salsa.
- Sunday: Breakfast—macaroni and cheese, bad idea. Scrounged around the rest of the day. A mango, a taco, salt and vinegar chips, some frozen raspberries and peaches while reading this time. Polished off some strawberries at night before they went bad.
Money:
- Friday: $10.50 on 3 loads of laundry.
- Saturday:$1.75 for bus fare to H Street, $7.17 on the rice bowl, bought a $15 DC at the Ben Sollee show at the Rock and Roll Hotel. Ran into some friends and went to Atlas Arcade, spent $5 in change playing arcade games. Bought a drink for $6 even thought I don’t drink. Lyft Line home was $13.80.
- Sunday: $25 t-shirt from the Flaming Lips show at the 9:30 club.
- Total: $84.22
Sex:
-
Last year, I met a girl who was here for the summer, and even though I knew that she wasn’t sticking around for long, I completely infatuated myself with her. Since she left in August, I haven’t had the desire to even talk to another girl. We stayed in touch for a month or so, before she decided that it would be better for us not to talk for an indefinite amount of time. Nothing bad, just the common-but-true tale of being busy at school and seeing another person, etc. But, every night I go to sleep with my phone next to my bed hoping that it will ring and that it will be her, wanting to talk to me again.
Want to be featured in Food Money Sex? Introduce yourself in an email to ideas@washingtonian.com.