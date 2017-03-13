We’ve Finally Got an Opening Date for Cos’ New Store in Georgetown

H&M’s higher-end, modernist label Cos has finally announced its much-anticipated opening date in Georgetown. We first got word back in October that, along with & Other Stories, H&M would be bringing it’s second sister brand to Georgetown. Now the opening date has been confirmed: the 4,940-square-foot, three-story space by the intersection of M Street and Wisconsin is set to open next Friday, March 24. The layout of the brick-and-mortar shop will mirror the brands minimalist look, using neutral hues and materials like wood and concrete to create a “gallery-like backdrop” for the wares, according to a company press release.

The Cos store will include wardrobe essentials and reinvented classics in earthy, airy, and primary hues, with dresses starting around the $100 mark and most separates falling in the $35-$125 range. The Georgetown location will also stock outerwear, swimwear, jewelry, shoes and other leather goods.

The line separates itself from H&M and Georgetown’s other recent addition, & Other Stories, with a more mature, architectural approach to design: Cos is not afraid to experiment with materials, form, and draping. Skirts are folded over upon themselves and layered, tops come with a luxe asymmetrical swath of fabric draped at the shoulder, and sweaters are designed with playful wavy ribbing, just because. The pieces scream workwear, but for the man or woman who likes their design a tick or two more elevated than the button-down-and-blazer combo.

Cos. 1200 Wisconsin Avenue, NW.

Need a shopping buddy? Spread the news!