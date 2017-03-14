Behold the Long Lines and Empty Shelves of DC-Area Supermarkets Before the Snowstorm

On Monday night, Washingtonians prepared for the impending snowstorm by raiding their nearby grocery stores. Most of us got only a few inches of snow and sleet, but at least we stocked up on black beans.

Did someone say snowstorm?!? #traderjoes #dcsnow #snowpanic #stockupongroceries #winterstormstella #stella A post shared by Wendy Santantonio (@wendysrealtor) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Instagrammer Wendy Santantonio snapped this chaos at an unidentified Trader Joe’s in Washington.

Do you have photos of the pre-snow supermarket madness? Send them to Rosa Cartagena at rcartagena@washingtonian.com or Julie Strupp at jstrupp@washingtonian.com.

