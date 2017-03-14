Behold the Long Lines and Empty Shelves of DC-Area Supermarkets Before the Snowstorm

On Monday night, Washingtonians prepared for the impending snowstorm by raiding their nearby grocery stores. Most of us got only a few inches of snow and sleet, but at least we stocked up on black beans.
Trader Joe’s in Shaw was so packed around 7 p.m. that shoppers had to queue outside before they could enter. Photo by Julie Strupp.
Already around 6:45 p.m. shelves at Traders Joe’s in Shaw were beginning to empty. Photo by Julie Strupp.
The checkout line snaked across the entire store as shoppers scrambled for provisions. Photo by Julie Strupp.
Instagrammer
Wendy Santantonio snapped this chaos at an unidentified Trader Joe’s in Washington.
At Arlington’s Subterranean Safeway, shelves were emptying around 7 p.m. Photo by Rosa Cartagena.
Slim pickings for chicken at the Safeway in Arlington. Photo by Rosa Cartagena.
Eggs are gone at the Giant on 7th St. in Shaw. Photo by Erica Andrew.
At the Giant in Shaw around 9pm Monday evening. Photo by Arielle Linsky.
Do you have photos of the pre-snow supermarket madness? Send them to Rosa Cartagena at
rcartagena@washingtonian.com or Julie Strupp at jstrupp@washingtonian.com.
Share this story!