Did you hear that Cork Wine Bar has sued Donald Trump and the Trump hotel? Yes, really. Husband-wife owners Khalid Pitts and Diane Gross allege the president’s continued affiliation with the government-owned property puts competing businesses at a disadvantage because lobbyists, foreign dignitaries, and others seeking political influence now “feel pressure” to frequent the hotel.

Cork is now the third restaurant to get involved in a legal battle with the DC Trump hotel. Lawsuits involving celebrity chefs Geoffrey Zakarian and José Andrés, who pulled their restaurants from the property amid Trump’s controversial remarks about Mexican immigrants, are still ongoing.

In other news, robots are taking over! Food delivery, that is. A fleet of delivery robots that look like sleek beer coolers on wheels are hitting Georgetown and the 14th Street corridor in partnership with Postmates. Here’s a little bit more about how it works.

If you’re no Inspector Gadget, as Kellyanne would say, don’t worry, you can still get your food and drink the old-fashioned way. In fact, the selling point of H Street’s newest addition is that it has no gimmick or themes. Hill Prince, from the owners of Whaley’s and DGS Delicatessen, is just a plain ol’ bar. No cocktail there is more than $10—an actual deal in this town.

Speaking of H Street, the much-anticipated Whole Foods opens on the corridor today. Of particular interest, Maketto chef Erik Bruner-Yang will operate a stall inside the grocery store devoted to noodle soups, dumplings, and “Chinese burgers.”

Prefer a regular cheeseburger? Shake Shack opens in Logan Circle tomorrow. Another shop is coming to Navy Yard next Thursday.

You might also want to get your ShopHouse fix while you still can. The Southeast Asian spinoff from Chipotle will close all its locations on March 17. Some people aren’t taking it very well.

