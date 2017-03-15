Dr. Mark Whitten and Dr. Shilpa Rose of Whitten Laser Eye answer common questions about eye health and Refractive and Cataract Surgery. Drs. Whitten and Rose can be reached at Whitten Laser Eye located at 4910 Massachusetts Ave NW #21, Washington, DC 20016. (301) 825-5755.
What is presbyopia?
Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near vision that happens to all of us as we enter our 40’s. We lose the ability to focus on things close up. The reason is that the lens inside our eyes becomes more rigid over time, which makes reading difficult. Texting, reading emails and menus, and even writing notes can be challenging. Near vision loss becomes even more problematic when we try to focus quickly between near and far objects.
What are the treatment options?
Until recently, reading glasses or contact lenses have been the only options for people with presbyopia. Now we have a revolutionary new FDA approved procedure called Raindrop Near Vision Inlay.
What is the Raindrop Near Vision Inlay?
The Raindrop Near Vision Inlay procedure helps reduce or completely eliminate the need for reading glasses. The Raindrop inlay is a small transparent disc, the size of a pinhead which is inserted painlessly under the cornea of the non-dominant, reading eye. It makes the cornea slightly steeper thus allowing better near and intermediate vision, without affecting your distance vision. The inlay cannot be felt, and is not visible to the naked eye. It can only be seen through a microscope.
How long does the procedure take? Is it painful?
The procedure is performed in our office surgical suite, and takes about 10 minutes with virtually no pain. Recovery is quick, and most patients are seeing well and able to read the next day. Your vision continues to improve over the next few weeks and months.
How do I know if Raindrop Near Vision Inlay is the right procedure for me?
To determine if you are a candidate for this procedure, we will schedule you for a consultation to thoroughly evaluate your vision and the health of your eyes. The exam includes corneal mapping, refraction and possible contact lens trial. Additional testing may be performed to screen for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and dry eyes. Our goal is to make sure we understand each of our patients individual visual needs. We develop a customized, comprehensive and safe refractive plan to help reduce or eliminate your need for reading glasses.
Is the procedure safe?
This procedure has been found to be safe and effective in improving near vision in 373 patients studied by the FDA. In addition, Raindrop is currently performed in 15 countries where it has a multi year track record of safety. The inlay can also be safely removed if a patient elects to do so. All surgical procedures have potential risks, and results can vary.
Who can perform Raindrop Near Vision Surgery?
Raindrop surgeons are carefully selected from across the nation for their surgical expertise and experience. Dr. Mark Whitten was chosen as the first Raindrop surgeon in this region and the first to perform this procedure commercially. He has over 25 years of experience doing LASIK and has performed over 150,000 procedures. He is one of only three surgeons in the country with this experience. The first DC patient had her inlay placed on December 7, 2016. She is thrilled with her vision and is not using her reading glasses anymore!
Can I have Distance Vision corrected at the same time?
LASIK can be combined with Raindrop safely to correct certain distance and astigmatic corrections. Although this is “Off label” with the FDA studies, certain qualified surgeons are able to correct this for their patients.
Visit Drs. Mark Whitten and Shilpa Rose’s website here.