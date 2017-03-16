6 Great DC-Area Photographers Who Can Take Your Family Portrait

Yasmina Cowan

yasminacowan.com

Her low-key, natural-light sessions organically unfold into precious moments with little ones.

Danielle Finney

dfinneyphoto.co

Playful portraiture and an emphasis on colorful outfits make Finney ideal for the family who wants to have a lot of fun.

Jessica Caso

jessicacasophotography.com

Caso is particularly talented at shooting pregnant and nursing mothers as well as newborns.

Erika Layne

erikalayne.com

Layne’s relaxed, never-too-posed images capture the joy of simple moments.

Emily Gude

egudephoto.com

Primarily a wedding photographer, Gude captures love and intimacy in every interaction. Her outdoor shots are especially stunning.

Philip Bermingham

philipbermingham.com

In business more than 38 years, Bermingham shot family portraits for President Richard Nixon. Bermingham’s style veers more traditional, but years of experience make him good with large groups and older families.

