Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Design & Home  |  Parenting

6 Great DC-Area Photographers Who Can Take Your Family Portrait

By on
Photograph by Yasmina Cowan.

Yasmina Cowan

yasminacowan.com

Her low-key, natural-light sessions organically unfold into precious moments with little ones.

Danielle Finney

dfinneyphoto.co

Playful portraiture and an emphasis on colorful outfits make Finney ideal for the family who wants to have a lot of fun.

Related
The New Rules of Taking Family Portraits

Jessica Caso

jessicacasophotography.com

Caso is particularly talented at shooting pregnant and nursing mothers as well as newborns.

Erika Layne

erikalayne.com

Layne’s relaxed, never-too-posed images capture the joy of simple moments.

Emily Gude

egudephoto.com

Primarily a wedding photographer, Gude captures love and intimacy in every interaction. Her outdoor shots are especially stunning.

Philip Bermingham

philipbermingham.com

In business more than 38 years, Bermingham shot family portraits for President Richard Nixon. Bermingham’s style veers more traditional, but years of experience make him good with large groups and older families.

TAGGED IN: ,

More from Design & Home

The New Rules of Taking Family Portraits

Your Splurge and Save Guide to Decorating Your Nursery

Check Out This Gorgeous Transformation of a Dusty Attic Room

5 DC Staircases That Are Just Begging to Be in Your Instagram Feed

See the Holiday Decorations That Are Crushing It in DC

A Beginner’s Guide to Collecting Art

The Surprising Material You May See More of in DC Architecture

This Guy Built His Own Backyard Art Gallery Out of a Shipping Container

Most Popular