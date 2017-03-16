8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Meet the Distillers: Get to know the men and women who make your favorite spirits this Thursday at U Street’s District Distilling Co. Head distiller Matt Strickland will be hosting the first segment of a Meet the Distiller series, in which guests can talk intimately with leaders in the industry. Up first: Colin Spoelman, co-founder of Kings County Distillery who will lead group tastings alongside small bites from chef Justin Bittner. The tasting is from 6 pm until 8 pm, and tickets can be purchased online for $15.

Cocktails for a Cause: The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library hosts their second annual Story Time Gala this Thursday beginning at 6:30 pm , which will be the library’s final event before a three-year closure for renovations. Washington’s culinary and bartending stars will fuel the party with cocktails and small plates, including Johnny Spero and JP Fetherston of Columbia Room, Erik Burner-Yang of Maketto, Paul Taylor from Southern Efficiency, and more.

New Cocktails in Shaw: This Thursday Dino’s Grotto will launch a new classic cocktail menu with locally-made spirits. Beverage director Ric Newton will be introducing the lineup at 7 pm, featuring items such as a Catoctin Creek sazarac and a Corridor Vodka martini. Normally the cocktails are $10, but for the kick-off event your first cocktail is $8 and comes with complimentary deviled eggs and seasonal crostini. Representatives from the distillers will also be on site, and $1 from each cocktail purchase will be given to Shaw Main Streets.

Cocktail Pop-Up: Can’t wait to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? This Thursday Ireland’s first craft distillery, Glendalough Distiller, will host a pop-up cocktail night at H Street’s Granville Moores. Cocktails are all based around Double Barrel Irish Whiskey, including “the emerald” with sweet vermouth and bitters, and a “Gaelic storm” with ginger beer and lime. All drinks are priced individually, and the fun begins at 8 pm.

Beer and Brunch: For those who prefer brews with brunch, head to Vermillion on Saturday from 11:30 am to 2 pm. The Alexandria restaurant is teaming up with nearby Port City Brewing Company to host their first ever Beer Brunch from chef William Morris. All-you-can-eat dishes include spinach-parmesan quiche and cheese biscuits with sausage, which can be paired with the likes of a Scottish ale or imperial stout. The $39 ticket covers unlimited food and one Port City beer or cocktail (additional beer and cocktails are priced a la carte).

Bottling Party: Think you have what it takes to be a master distiller? This Saturday try your hand a bottling whiskey on Catoctin Creek Distilling Company‘s Bottling Day. The day begins with a breakfast and tour from distillery owners Scott and Becky Harris, followed by a lesson where guests will actively learn how to bottle, cap, and label Catoctin Creek’s Roundstone Rye. You can reserve your spot online; a $2 tasting fee will be charged.

Cooking Up History: Celebrate Women’s History Month with the National Museum of American History. This Saturday, learn about The Women Behind America’s First Cookbooks with guest chef Angie Lee of Sur La Table and Smithsonian Food History host, Jessica Carbone. The duo will discuss everything from the first cookbook written by an American woman in 1796 to the tools and ingredients that have impacted American culinary history. Guests will also learn about and see demonstrations by Lee of recipes from cookbooks written by women. This free event begins at 2 pm in the museums’ demonstration kitchen.

New Kitchens on the Block: This Sunday enjoy all you can eat and drink with Mess Hall‘s New Kitchens on the Block 2.0. The food fest features 11 soon-to-open restaurants such as Flamant by Frederik de Pue, The Salt Line by Kyle Bailey, and Dio Wine Bar by Stacey Khoury-Diaz. Drinks will be provided by Catoctin Creek Distilling , New Columbia Distillers and Fordham & Dominion. Tickets can be purchased online for $65. While the event goes from 11 am until 1:00pm, tickets must be purchased for a specific two hour time slot.

