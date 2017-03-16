February 2017 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Morocco’s capital
6. Grinning from ear to ear
13. Unanswered e-mails from long ago, e.g.
20. Wow
21. Entourage
22.“There you have it!”
23. Five-time Wimbledon champion (second of eight, formerly nine)
25. Uses a new file name on, maybe
26. Put forth, as effort
27. Powerful light
29. Goddess of the dawn
30. Monthly day
32. Shot
33. Afternoon break
35. Grandfather or son-in-law
36. Bold
40. Part of WMATA
43. Lessened
45. Screwdriver part (second of seven)
47. Railroad porter
49. Alcindor and Ayres
50. Last part
51. Bestselling car in the US every year from 1992 to ’96 (second of 12)
55. Bad habit for an employee
58. Flowers that are symbols of China
60. Shade
61. Slanted, poetically
62. Overuse, as sarcasm
63. Civil War historian Shelby ___
64. Kate McKinnon’s show, for short
66. Early Sue Grafton novel (second of 26)
70. Org. with an elephant logo
71. Rich soil
73. “___ Goes By”
74. Loud like a crowd
76. Florence’s river
77. Links alternative
79. Antique lamp material
82. 1998 Robin Williams movie (second of 45)
84. Exist
85. Not fooled by
86. ___ oil
87. November 28, 2016, or November 27, 2017 (second of seven)
91. Leave the country?
94. Not at the dorms or dining hall
96. B-ball players
97. Title Shakespeare role
98. Former Defense Secretary Aspin
100. 92-down creator’s initials
101. Ankaran, e.g.
103. Objectivist Rand
104. Guesstimates
106. Is the subject of, as a portrait
111. Highlanders and such
115. Greeting you may hear this month (in keeping with this puzzle’s theme, second of 12)
119. 1992 Madonna album
120. Reasonable poker hand
121. Beethoven dedicatee
122. Word seen before packed or populated
123. Church officials
124. Cologne cash
Down
1. Great review
2. MC rival
3. Archenemy
4. France’s Côte d’___
5. Word spoken repeatedly into a microphone
6. Aisle walker
7. Sushiko fish
8. Ga. city
9. 1,002
10. Waiting, perhaps
11. Sometimes poisonous plants
12. Former gas-station name
13. Quotable Yogi
14. Consumed
15. Ubiquitous drugstore
16. Org. with a tepee logo
17. Have as one’s residence
18. Soccer-stadium shout
19. ___ up (filled the tank)
24. Piece of cheese
28. Trying to win, as a contest
31. Shocks
32. Fundraising org.
34. Agreements between nations
35. Mozambique’s capital
36. Voodoo effigy
37. Vicinity
38. It can’t be taught
39. Map within a map
41. Free (of)
42. Mesabi Range stuff
44. Flock sound
46. Isn’t serious
48. Prez before JFK
51. Discussion areas
52. Albuquerque’s river
53. Biblical preposition
54. Part of a process
56. Pen tips
57. One of Archie Manning’s sons
58. Clinton once in Washington
59. Blake of jazz
62. He always rings twice, in a noir novel
63. Green jumper
64. ___ on the wrist
65. Restaurant ___ (Dupont Circle standout)
67. “Que sera sera” type
68. Matt of Today
69. Hirshhorn pieces
72. Messi activity?
75. “All ___ the Watchtower”
77. Group of experts
78. Hassle
79. Aim competitor
80. Arcturus or Sirius
81. Vegan proteins
83. Devoured
84. Stomach six
87. Hand holder, for example
88. Nigerian staple
89. Famed fast-food sandwich
90. There’s one on Connecticut’s state quarter
91. On the schedule
92. Gloomy donkey of fiction
93. Grand ___
95. Pool house
99. Time piece
102. Consumers
105. ___ , skip, and a jump away
107. Enterprise helmsman
108. Carnival
109. Roughly
110. Some loaves
112. Extra pds.
113. 5–5, say
114. Athletes sometimes tear it: abbr.
116. Second addendum on a letter
117. Tall Ming
118. Dolphin feature