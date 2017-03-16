February 2017 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Morocco’s capital

6. Grinning from ear to ear

13. Unanswered e-mails from long ago, e.g.

20. Wow

21. Entourage

22.“There you have it!”

23. Five-time Wimbledon champion (second of eight, formerly nine)

25. Uses a new file name on, maybe

26. Put forth, as effort

27. Powerful light

29. Goddess of the dawn

30. Monthly day

32. Shot

33. Afternoon break

35. Grandfather or son-in-law

36. Bold

40. Part of WMATA

43. Lessened

45. Screwdriver part (second of seven)

47. Railroad porter

49. Alcindor and Ayres

50. Last part

51. Bestselling car in the US every year from 1992 to ’96 (second of 12)

55. Bad habit for an employee

58. Flowers that are symbols of China

60. Shade

61. Slanted, poetically

62. Overuse, as sarcasm

63. Civil War historian Shelby ___

64. Kate McKinnon’s show, for short

66. Early Sue Grafton novel (second of 26)

70. Org. with an elephant logo

71. Rich soil

73. “___ Goes By”

74. Loud like a crowd

76. Florence’s river

77. Links alternative

79. Antique lamp material

82. 1998 Robin Williams movie (second of 45)

84. Exist

85. Not fooled by

86. ___ oil

87. November 28, 2016, or November 27, 2017 (second of seven)

91. Leave the country?

94. Not at the dorms or dining hall

96. B-ball players

97. Title Shakespeare role

98. Former Defense Secretary Aspin

100. 92-down creator’s initials

101. Ankaran, e.g.

103. Objectivist Rand

104. Guesstimates

106. Is the subject of, as a portrait

111. Highlanders and such

115. Greeting you may hear this month (in keeping with this puzzle’s theme, second of 12)

119. 1992 Madonna album

120. Reasonable poker hand

121. Beethoven dedicatee

122. Word seen before packed or populated

123. Church officials

124. Cologne cash

Down

1. Great review

2. MC rival

3. Archenemy

4. France’s Côte d’___

5. Word spoken repeatedly into a microphone

6. Aisle walker

7. Sushiko fish

8. Ga. city

9. 1,002

10. Waiting, perhaps

11. Sometimes poisonous plants

12. Former gas-station name

13. Quotable Yogi

14. Consumed

15. Ubiquitous drugstore

16. Org. with a tepee logo

17. Have as one’s residence

18. Soccer-stadium shout

19. ___ up (filled the tank)

24. Piece of cheese

28. Trying to win, as a contest

31. Shocks

32. Fundraising org.

34. Agreements between nations

35. Mozambique’s capital

36. Voodoo effigy

37. Vicinity

38. It can’t be taught

39. Map within a map

41. Free (of)

42. Mesabi Range stuff

44. Flock sound

46. Isn’t serious

48. Prez before JFK

51. Discussion areas

52. Albuquerque’s river

53. Biblical preposition

54. Part of a process

56. Pen tips

57. One of Archie Manning’s sons

58. Clinton once in Washington

59. Blake of jazz

62. He always rings twice, in a noir novel

63. Green jumper

64. ___ on the wrist

65. Restaurant ___ (Dupont Circle standout)

67. “Que sera sera” type

68. Matt of Today

69. Hirshhorn pieces

72. Messi activity?

75. “All ___ the Watchtower”

77. Group of experts

78. Hassle

79. Aim competitor

80. Arcturus or Sirius

81. Vegan proteins

83. Devoured

84. Stomach six

87. Hand holder, for example

88. Nigerian staple

89. Famed fast-food sandwich

90. There’s one on Connecticut’s state quarter

91. On the schedule

92. Gloomy donkey of fiction

93. Grand ___

95. Pool house

99. Time piece

102. Consumers

105. ___ , skip, and a jump away

107. Enterprise helmsman

108. Carnival

109. Roughly

110. Some loaves

112. Extra pds.

113. 5–5, say

114. Athletes sometimes tear it: abbr.

116. Second addendum on a letter

117. Tall Ming

118. Dolphin feature

