March 2017 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Follower of Ike
4. Rewards’ counterparts
9. Objects
14. A Doll’s House playwright
19. Clay, later on
20. Capri o Sicilia, per esempio
21. Fibula neighbor
22. HBO show named for a section of New Orleans
23. Actor Kilmer
24. The Chesapeake’s “beautiful swimmers”
27. Coral ring
29. Preminger and Stern
30. 1990s doll
31. 7–6 or 6–2
32. Chewed the fat?
34. Walk casually
37. One-on-one teacher
39. US Secretary of Defense, 2015–17
43. Rockies resort
44. Location
45. Gray or Brown
46. Hushpuppies or polenta
48. Crooning Frankie
51. “Yes, sir” in the Yucatán
53. Uneasy
57. Preceding, poetically
58. Winking things
60. However many of
61. North, Black, and Baltic
62. Joke
63. Electric car
65. Hardly chatty
67. Compared with
68. Award given by a cable channel
69. Alec Baldwin’s advice to salesmen, in Glengarry Glen Ross
74. Ready for the heating pad
77. Latin for “before”
78. Animal known for head-butting
79. Blood carrier
83. WC
84. Uninteresting
85. Sculptures and such, in ancient Rome
86. Do a baker’s task
89. Sushi fish
90. 99 percent
94. ___ in (shoved others aside)
96. Bar seat
97. Conception
98. Without much vegetation
100. Forgetful actor’s request
101. ___ Heights
103. Driving here
107. Prefix meaning “straight” or “correct”
108. Nonsensical
109. End of Ramadan
110. With 25 down, annual series of sporting events
111. Notable times
113. “Me and Bobby ___”
115. One of two certainties, it’s said
119. Opening letters for pilots
124. Between GWB and DJT
125. Found another secret spot for
126. On a large scale
127. Hawk’s claw
128. Dove’s sound
129. Helpers: abbr.
130. “Beat it!”
131. Some jackets
132. Soft drink that starts with a number
Down
1. Jakarta’s island
2. Having lost all carbonation
3. About 2.2 lbs.
4. Central area of Venice
5. Classic finish?
6. Going it alone
7. Social gathering
8. Seat of Orange County, California
9. Contradicting phrase
10. Involuntary movement
11. Fall back
12. Four-minute breaker, maybe
13. Better Call ___
14. Gossip-column items
15. “Wish I’d worn a scarf!”
16. Curry powder, sea salt, etc.
17. Campfire glower
18. Make a nice home
25. See 110 across
26. CPR performers
28. Starbucks order
33. “Have fun!”
35. Short-tempered
36. Holder or Cantor
38. Drop on your face
39. Plus-column entry
40. Highest part of a church
41. Fire-engine attachments
42. Dull person
43. Title character for Virgil
47. Enjoy tequila, often
49. One of the tides
50. Pushing the boundaries
52. Curly of the Harlem Globetrotters
54. Nasty comment
55. Popular Acura
56. “Pretty please?”
59. Worked the fields, maybe
64. Put down gently
66. Find a place for
67. OMG or BRB
68. Driving force
70. Bethesda’s ___ Whitman High School
71. Alternative to Aleve
72. Sandwich chain
73. Trea Turner and teammates
74. “Such a shame!”
75. Young horse
76. High-tech images
80. Archaeologist’s find
81. “Lovergirl” singer ___ Marie
82. Birch-family tree
84. Some catfish
85. ___ 2600 (1970s–’80s console)
87. “Let’s do it!”
88. Slightly misrepresent, as statistics
91. Italy’s shape
92. Absorb Zorba the Greek
93. Take the helm
95. One of the ghosts in Pac-Man
99. Semiaquatic rodent
102. Choice of two, sometimes
104. The Wedding Planner, e.g.
105. A couple of nails can fix it
106. Predecessors of the Pences
107. Stares at
108. Stern who took a bow
110. For, for Fernando
112. Weaponry
114. Cockney’s greeting
116. DC’s WJLA-TV—or what you might call this puzzle’s septet of theme entries
117. You, way back when
118. Rim
120. Popular number
121. Machine that made a whir
122. Pop’s Rita ___
123. Particle with a charge