March 2017 Crossword Answer Key

Across

1. Follower of Ike

4. Rewards’ counterparts

9. Objects

14. A Doll’s House playwright

19. Clay, later on

20. Capri o Sicilia, per esempio

21. Fibula neighbor

22. HBO show named for a section of New Orleans

23. Actor Kilmer

24. The Chesapeake’s “beautiful swimmers”

27. Coral ring

29. Preminger and Stern

30. 1990s doll

31. 7–6 or 6–2

32. Chewed the fat?

34. Walk casually

37. One-on-one teacher

39. US Secretary of Defense, 2015–17

43. Rockies resort

44. Location

45. Gray or Brown

46. Hushpuppies or polenta

48. Crooning Frankie

51. “Yes, sir” in the Yucatán

53. Uneasy

57. Preceding, poetically

58. Winking things

60. However many of

61. North, Black, and Baltic

62. Joke

63. Electric car

65. Hardly chatty

67. Compared with

68. Award given by a cable channel

69. Alec Baldwin’s advice to salesmen, in Glengarry Glen Ross

74. Ready for the heating pad

77. Latin for “before”

78. Animal known for head-butting

79. Blood carrier

83. WC

84. Uninteresting

85. Sculptures and such, in ancient Rome

86. Do a baker’s task

89. Sushi fish

90. 99 percent

94. ___ in (shoved others aside)

96. Bar seat

97. Conception

98. Without much vegetation

100. Forgetful actor’s request

101. ___ Heights

103. Driving here

107. Prefix meaning “straight” or “correct”

108. Nonsensical

109. End of Ramadan

110. With 25 down, annual series of sporting events

111. Notable times

113. “Me and Bobby ___”

115. One of two certainties, it’s said

119. Opening letters for pilots

124. Between GWB and DJT

125. Found another secret spot for

126. On a large scale

127. Hawk’s claw

128. Dove’s sound

129. Helpers: abbr.

130. “Beat it!”

131. Some jackets

132. Soft drink that starts with a number

Down

1. Jakarta’s island

2. Having lost all carbonation

3. About 2.2 lbs.

4. Central area of Venice

5. Classic finish?

6. Going it alone

7. Social gathering

8. Seat of Orange County, California

9. Contradicting phrase

10. Involuntary movement

11. Fall back

12. Four-minute breaker, maybe

13. Better Call ___

14. Gossip-column items

15. “Wish I’d worn a scarf!”

16. Curry powder, sea salt, etc.

17. Campfire glower

18. Make a nice home

25. See 110 across

26. CPR performers

28. Starbucks order

33. “Have fun!”

35. Short-tempered

36. Holder or Cantor

38. Drop on your face

39. Plus-column entry

40. Highest part of a church

41. Fire-engine attachments

42. Dull person

43. Title character for Virgil

47. Enjoy tequila, often

49. One of the tides

50. Pushing the boundaries

52. Curly of the Harlem Globetrotters

54. Nasty comment

55. Popular Acura

56. “Pretty please?”

59. Worked the fields, maybe

64. Put down gently

66. Find a place for

67. OMG or BRB

68. Driving force

70. Bethesda’s ___ Whitman High School

71. Alternative to Aleve

72. Sandwich chain

73. Trea Turner and teammates

74. “Such a shame!”

75. Young horse

76. High-tech images

80. Archaeologist’s find

81. “Lovergirl” singer ___ Marie

82. Birch-family tree

84. Some catfish

85. ___ 2600 (1970s–’80s console)

87. “Let’s do it!”

88. Slightly misrepresent, as statistics

91. Italy’s shape

92. Absorb Zorba the Greek

93. Take the helm

95. One of the ghosts in Pac-Man

99. Semiaquatic rodent

102. Choice of two, sometimes

104. The Wedding Planner, e.g.

105. A couple of nails can fix it

106. Predecessors of the Pences

107. Stares at

108. Stern who took a bow

110. For, for Fernando

112. Weaponry

114. Cockney’s greeting

116. DC’s WJLA-TV—or what you might call this puzzle’s septet of theme entries

117. You, way back when

118. Rim

120. Popular number

121. Machine that made a whir

122. Pop’s Rita ___

123. Particle with a charge

